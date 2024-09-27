‘BTS in the flesh while they flop’: American rapper J Cole gives shoutout to septet on Blow for Blow feature

BTS’ J-Hope has long been a fan of American rapper and producer J. Cole. A dream came true for J-Hope when, ahead of his enlistment, he released the single on the street, featuring his longtime idol.

BIGHIT MUSIC wrote about the track "J-Hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans. The title ‘on the street’ refers to J-Hope’s roots—street dance—from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together.

We hope that J-Hope’s ‘on the street’ serves as a meaningful gift to everyone who supports the artist. Please look forward to J-Hope’s new song."

It looks like the two developed a friendship during this time, as J. Cole gave a shoutout in his latest song. American rapper Tee Grizzley recently released Blow for Blow, featuring J. Cole, and J. Cole’s verse had ARMYs doing a double-take in surprise.

J. Cole rapped, “I stay hot, doin' numbers like K-pop, BTS in the flesh while they flop.” This quickly grabbed the attention of ARMYs. ARMYs loved the surprise shoutout and are eagerly anticipating J-Hope’s reaction, knowing how much he admires J. Cole.

on the street is a lyrical tribute to J-Hope's artistic roots, highlighting his passion for street dance and hip hop. J. Cole's verse echoes this theme, sharing insights into his own journey and growth as an artist. The music video showcases J-Hope dancing through the streets of New York City, including scenes in the Bowery subway station, while Cole performs on a rooftop overlooking the city.

Described as a gift to his fans, the single served as J-Hope's final music release before starting his mandatory military service in April 2023. A solo version of the track, featuring only J-Hope, was released in March 2024 as part of his first extended play, Hope on the Street Vol. 1.

on the street received generally positive reviews from music critics upon its release, with praise for how J-Hope and J. Cole complement each other on the track, as well as for the warm and empowering messages within the song. The track sold 5,728 downloads on its opening day in Japan, debuting at the top of the March 3, 2023 issue of the Oricon daily Digital Singles Chart. It ranked second on its second day, with an additional 1,316 downloads.

Despite being released partway through the tracking week (February 27–March 5, 2023), the song debuted at number two on the weekly Digital chart dated March 13, having sold a total of 7,702 copies in its first three days. According to Billboard Japan, it was the second most-downloaded track of the week, and J-Hope reentered the domestic Artist 100 chart at number 79.

