aespa makes history as 1st K-pop girl group with 5 albums in Billboard 200's top 40 with Armageddon

aespa has made Billboard history with their latest album Armageddon, becoming the first K-pop girl group to have five consecutive albums land in the top 40 of the Billboard 200 chart. This achievement follows their previous releases Savage, Girls, MY WORLD, and Drama.

aespa’s first full-length album Armageddon initially launched in South Korea and on digital platforms in May. However, its physical CD release in the United States was delayed until July 5. This meant that while the album Armageddon's songs were available for download and streaming in the U.S. since May, its physical release occurred later. As a result, the album made its debut on the U.S. album charts over a month after its initial availability.

For the week ending on July 20, Armageddon entered the Billboard 200 at No. 25, marking aespa's fifth consecutive album to debut on the chart following Savage, Girls, MY WORLD, and Drama. aespa has made history as the first K-pop girl group to achieve five top 40 albums on the Billboard 200, an impressive feat considering they accomplished this with their first five albums.

Armageddon debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart this week. It also secured the No. 2 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart in the United States, making it the second best-selling album of the week in the country, behind Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. Furthermore, aespa returned to Billboard’s Artist 100 at number 17, marking their 12th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Meanwhile, several of aespa’s songs continued to thrive on Billboard’s global charts this week. Their pre-release single Supernova maintained its position at No. 23 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 41 on the Global 200, marking its ninth week on both charts. The title track Armageddon secured No. 48 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 84 on the Global 200, now in its seventh week. Additionally, the group’s 2023 hit Drama held its ground on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, spending its 27th week at No. 195.

More about aespa’s album Armageddon

Armageddon is the debut studio album by South Korean girl group aespa, released by SM Entertainment on May 27, 2024. The album features ten tracks, including the singles Supernova and Armageddon.

One of the double title tracks, Armageddon is a hip-hop dance song characterized by strong synth bass sounds set against an old-school yet contemporary backdrop. On the other hand, hit producer KENZIE contributed to the composition and lyrics of Supernova, a dance track known for its catchy topline and synth melody.

Shortly after its release, both the album and its title track shot to the top of iTunes charts worldwide. By May 28, Armageddon had achieved No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in over 25 different regions, setting a new personal record for aespa.

Among these achievements, Armageddon topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in the United States, marking aespa’s first album to reach this milestone. It also reached No. 1 in countries such as Australia, Canada, Mexico, Norway, New Zealand, Brazil, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Chile.

