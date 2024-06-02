aespa scores fourth 1 million week one album sales with Armageddon; becomes first girl group in Hanteo history to reach feat

aespa continues to prove why they are one of the leading girl groups of the 4th generation K-pop. From achieving Perfect All-Kill to scoring 1 million album sales, the group is doing it all within a week of their latest album release. As the quartet marches towards a brighter future, excitement heightens for their next big achievement.

aespa garners 1 million first-week album sales for first full-length album Armageddon

On June 1, Hanteo announced their best-selling album charts for May 2024. With an impressive 1,072,864 copies sold for their latest album Armageddon, aespa claimed the second position on the chart.

With this, the group achieves their fourth 1 million first-week album sales, following their extended plays Drama, MY WORLD, and Girls.

As the four-piece group reaches this impressive feat, they also become the first and only K-pop girl group in Hanteo history to surpass the first-week album sales with 4 different albums.

More about aespa's first full album Armageddon

Released on May 27, Armageddon, aespa's first full studio album features a total of ten tracks including a titular, pre-release Supernova, Set The Tone, Mine, Licorice, BAHAMA, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

The group has dropped two breathtaking music videos for the title track Armageddon and the pre-release Supernova. Unveiled on May 27, Armageddon has already surpassed 25 million views on its music video, while Supernova released on May 13 has over 60 million views on YouTube.

aespa’s Armageddon has achieved many historic feats since its release. The pre-release track Supernova became the fastest girl group song to reach Perfect All-Kill topping all real-time and weekly domestic charts in South Korea.

In addition, the album also claimed the top spot on the U.S. iTunes Albums Chart, becoming the group’s first release to top the chart. Armageddon topped the iTunes chart in a total of 25 regions including the U.S.

To celebrate aespa's consistent achievements, let's rewatch Armageddon music videos:

More group soars high on Hanteo Best Selling Albums chart

Aside from aespa, the top 5 positions on Best Selling Albums on Hanteo in May 2024 also include ZEROBASEONE’s You had me HELLO in first, NewJeans’ How Sweet in third, ATEEZ’s GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 in 4th and SEVENTEEN’s SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN in 5th.

In addition, BTS leader RM’s latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person also soars high on the chart, claiming the 6th position with 561,576 album sales.

