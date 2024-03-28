BABYMONSTER, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Lucas and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for April 2024

In April 2024, K-pop fans have plenty to look forward to, with highly anticipated comebacks from beloved groups and idols such as BABYMONSTER, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, former NCT member Lucas, and more. Exciting collaborations are also on the horizon, like Bang Yedam, a former member of the boy group TREASURE, teaming up with aespa member Winter. Moreover, numerous groups and artists are preparing for their debut, promising an electrifying start to the new month in the vibrant industry of K-pop.

K-pop comebacks and releases in April

April 1

BABYMONSTER

Title Track- SHEESH

1st MINI ALBUM- BABYMONS7ER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Title Track: Deja vu

6th Mini Album- minisode 3: TOMORROW

LUCAS

The 1st Single- Renegade

VVUP

1st debut Single Album- Locked On

QWER

1st Mini Album- MANITO

April 2

Nowadays

1st Single- NOWADAYS

BANG YEDAM and WINTER of aespa

Digital Single- Officially Cool

April 3

I.M (MONSTA X)

3rd EP- Off The Beat

KISS OF LIFE

Album: 1st Single Album- Midas Touch

DRIPPIN

4th Single Album- Beautiful MAZE

Catch The Young

2nd Mini Album- Catch The Young: Fragments of Odyssey

April 4

ILY:1

2nd Digital Single- IMMM

E.O

New single- Dessert

April 5

3WAY Project

On My Way

April 8

ONF

8th mini album- BEAUTIFUL SHADOW

woo!ah!

Title Track: BLUSH

April 9

NCHIVE

Title Track: RACER

1st Single Album DRIVE

EPEX

1st Album Youth Chapter 1 : YOUTH DAYS

Rolling Quartz

Digital single release

April 11

ARTMS

Premiere single 2 release

LEE MIN WOO

Digital Single- Again

April 15

BOYNEXTDOOR

2nd EP- HOW?

Loossemble

2nd Mini Album- One of a Kind

April 17

ONEWE

3rd mini album- Planet Nine : ISOTROPY

UNICODE

1st Mini Album- Hello, World!

April 25

ARTMS

Premiere Single 3 Release

More about the upcoming April releases

On March 6, Sports Seoul reported that boy group RIIZE is gearing up for a comeback in April and is currently in the final stages of preparation. Responding to the report, a source from RIIZE’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed that RIIZE is indeed preparing for a comeback in April. The agency expressed their hope for fans to show plenty of anticipation for the group’s comeback. Samuel K is also gearing up for an April comeback, as the singer shared in a recent Instagram post.

