BABYMONSTER, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Lucas and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for April 2024
BABYMONSTER, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Lucas and more popular K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks in April 2024. Check out the complete list below!
In April 2024, K-pop fans have plenty to look forward to, with highly anticipated comebacks from beloved groups and idols such as BABYMONSTER, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, former NCT member Lucas, and more. Exciting collaborations are also on the horizon, like Bang Yedam, a former member of the boy group TREASURE, teaming up with aespa member Winter. Moreover, numerous groups and artists are preparing for their debut, promising an electrifying start to the new month in the vibrant industry of K-pop.
K-pop comebacks and releases in April
April 1
BABYMONSTER
Title Track- SHEESH
1st MINI ALBUM- BABYMONS7ER
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Title Track: Deja vu
6th Mini Album- minisode 3: TOMORROW
LUCAS
The 1st Single- Renegade
VVUP
1st debut Single Album- Locked On
QWER
1st Mini Album- MANITO
April 2
Nowadays
1st Single- NOWADAYS
BANG YEDAM and WINTER of aespa
Digital Single- Officially Cool
April 3
I.M (MONSTA X)
3rd EP- Off The Beat
KISS OF LIFE
Album: 1st Single Album- Midas Touch
DRIPPIN
4th Single Album- Beautiful MAZE
Catch The Young
2nd Mini Album- Catch The Young: Fragments of Odyssey
April 4
ILY:1
2nd Digital Single- IMMM
E.O
New single- Dessert
April 5
3WAY Project
On My Way
April 8
ONF
8th mini album- BEAUTIFUL SHADOW
woo!ah!
Title Track: BLUSH
April 9
NCHIVE
Title Track: RACER
1st Single Album DRIVE
EPEX
1st Album Youth Chapter 1 : YOUTH DAYS
Rolling Quartz
Digital single release
April 11
ARTMS
Premiere single 2 release
LEE MIN WOO
Digital Single- Again
April 15
BOYNEXTDOOR
2nd EP- HOW?
Loossemble
2nd Mini Album- One of a Kind
April 17
ONEWE
3rd mini album- Planet Nine : ISOTROPY
UNICODE
1st Mini Album- Hello, World!
April 25
ARTMS
Premiere Single 3 Release
More about the upcoming April releases
On March 6, Sports Seoul reported that boy group RIIZE is gearing up for a comeback in April and is currently in the final stages of preparation. Responding to the report, a source from RIIZE’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed that RIIZE is indeed preparing for a comeback in April. The agency expressed their hope for fans to show plenty of anticipation for the group’s comeback. Samuel K is also gearing up for an April comeback, as the singer shared in a recent Instagram post.
