Lee Jae Wook, aespa’s Karina confirm dating: Throwback to their first appearance together at Milan fashion show

Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina dating confirmation has sparked a fresh wave of interest in their previous encounters, especially at the Prada event during the Milan fashion show. The spotlight is now on Lee Jae Wook's interaction with Karina during the show, as fans and media delve into their exchanges once again, now that their romantic relationship has been confirmed.

Lee Jae Wook and aespa’s Karina fashion show interaction

According to reports from Korean media outlets, Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina fell in love at first sight when they met at a Prada fashion show in Milan, Italy. The event, which occurred in January, is believed to have sparked the initial attraction between the two stars, igniting the beginning of their romantic relationship.

Notably, Lee Jae Wook gained viral attention for his actions that night, which isn't surprising given the circumstances. They were seated beside each other during the show and maintained their interaction even after it concluded. Lee Jae Wook's attentive gestures towards Karina, especially considering they were the only two Korean stars in the front row, didn't go unnoticed. Karina's unique invitation to the menswear show as one of the few women present naturally facilitated their growing closeness.

Lee Jae Wook went above and beyond by inviting Karina to sit with him at a busy café, a kind gesture that didn't go unnoticed by fans. Another video that went viral showed Lee Jae Wook apologizing to Karina, most likely because he had to leave before her. These small but sweet moments were a hot topic among fans back then, and now, with the news of their relationship, they have gained even more importance. Fans had previously expressed their gratitude to Lee Jae Wook for his thoughtfulness towards Karina, little knowing that these interactions would eventually lead to a beautiful romance between the two stars.

Lee Jae Wook and aespa’s Karina confirmed dating

On February 27th, it was officially confirmed that Lee Jae Wook and Karina are indeed dating. CJes Studios, Lee Jae Wook's agency, made a statement acknowledging that the two are in the process of getting to know each other. They also emphasized that Lee Jae Wook is currently engrossed in filming a drama, and as this development involves his personal life, they requested that everyone show warm respect and understanding.

Similarly, SM Entertainment, Karina's agency, also confirmed the news, stating that aespa's Karina and Lee Jae Wook are indeed in the process of getting to know each other.

