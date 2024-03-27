aespa likely gearing up for May comeback ahead of world tour SYNK: Parallel Line; Report

aespa, the leading K-pop sensation girl group who has been making fans go wild for their music and style, has been overdue for new music. The K-pop girl group, with their hit song Drama, reached millions of music lovers and fans. Their admirers have been waiting since for a much-awaited comeback as well. Fret not, as their label recently shared a brief statement regarding the same.

aespa gearing up for May comeback ahead of world tour SYNK: Parallel Line; SM Ent. issues a brief statement

aespa is the hit-making K-pop girl group behind the megahit track Drama which was the lead track of their mini album. Fans have been waiting with bates breaths for new music from the sensational girl group and the prayers have finally been answered.

SM Entertainment recently issued a statement to a Korean media outlet regarding aespa’s highly-awaited comeback which will probably happen in the second quarter of the year. Reportedly aespa is prepping up for a May comeback, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The agency further added the details of the comeback and the album will be unveiled at a later time.

If everything goes according to plan, aespa might make their extremely anticipated comeback in May almost six months after their last album, Drama- The 4th Mini Album. The K-pop girl group this year also dropped a remake version of Seo Taiji and Boys' Regret of the Times on January 15.

aespa: Know the sensational K-pop girl group

aespa is a four-member K-pop girl group under SM Entertainment. Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning together form the spectacular K-pop girl group. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba on November 17, 2020, which amassed a staggering number of views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

aespa has been dazzling music listeners and their fans with its unique hyper-pop music and songs. In recent developments, the girl group is set to release a song for Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver in collab with TOKiMONSTA.

Adding to the excitement of the upcoming schedule, aespa will embark on its second world tour 2024 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK: Parallel Line. The world tour will begin in Seoul with two performances on June 29 and 30, followed by sets in Fukuoka, Saitama, Nagoya, Singapore, and more.

