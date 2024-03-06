aespa's Karina pens heartfelt apology letter to fans post dating news with Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook

aespa's Karina has taken the time to personally address her fans with a heartfelt handwritten apology following the revelation of her romantic relationship. Earlier, she and Lee Jae Wook confirmed their dating status through their respective agencies, affirming their relationship to the public.

aespa Karina issues apology letter for fans

Last week, aespa’s Karina and Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook confirmed reports by Dispatch, revealing that they had started dating after meeting at the Prada fashion show in Milan this past January. On March 5, Karina took to Instagram to share a heartfelt letter with her fans, expressing her apology for surprising and possibly disappointing them with the news.

In her letter to fans, Karina expressed her sincere apologies for causing them a great deal of surprise. She acknowledged that her delay in writing this letter stemmed from her cautiousness towards MYs, aespa's devoted fanbase, who she believed would have been taken aback by the news. Understanding the disappointment among MYs who have steadfastly supported her, she empathized with their feelings of upset and regretted any discomfort caused by her interactions. Karina expressed her deep understanding of these emotions, which only amplified her sense of remorse. She hoped that through this letter, she could convey her feelings, even if just a little, to her fans.

Karina further expressed her concern that this letter might reopen wounds for MYs, yet she felt compelled to take the risk in order to convey her heartfelt apology to the fans who have brought warmth to her life since her debut. Moving forward, Karina pledged to diligently work on healing any pain that MYs may have experienced. She emphasized her unwavering sincerity towards her fans, stressing that each and every one of them holds a special place in her heart.

Although she acknowledged that this short letter might not fully capture her emotions, Karina expressed her gratitude to fans for taking the time to read it. She vowed to demonstrate a more mature side in her future endeavors, striving not to disappoint MYs as she puts in even more effort into her activities. In closing, Karina urged MYs to take care of themselves, reminding them to prioritize their well-being. She expressed her apologies once again and conveyed her deep gratitude, ending with a hopeful message to meet each other in good spirits.

aespa Karina and Lee Jae Wook confirm dating

In February, Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina confirmed their relationship. Lee Jae Wook's agency, C-JeS Studios, stated on February 27 that the two are in the process of getting to know each other. The agency also mentioned that Lee Jae Wook is currently occupied with filming a drama, emphasizing the need for respectful consideration of his privacy. Similarly, Karina's agency, SM Entertainment, made a statement affirming that Karina and Lee Jae Wook are indeed in the process of getting to know each other.

