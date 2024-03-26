Bang Yedam is gearing up for his upcoming digital single, Officially Cool. He has finally dropped the teaser for the music video, which has increased the anticipation among fans. The song will be a duet with aespa’s Winter, who is known to be a phenomenal vocalist in the K-pop industry.

Bang Yedam drops teaser for digital single Officially Cool

On March 26, 2024, at midnight KST, Bang Yedam dropped the teaser for the music video of his upcoming digital track, Officially Cool. The song will be a duet with Winter, a member of the K-pop girl group aespa. In the short video, Bang Yedam is seen anxious about calling someone through his phone. He constantly contemplates the decision to either call the person or not and is left in a dilemma. However, the moment he gives up all hope he receives a phone call from the other end, putting a smile on his face.

The teaser does not include aespa’s Winter, but the phone call Bang Yedam receives at the end seems to be from her. It is expected that a video teaser featuring the girl group member will also be released soon.

The upcoming single will premiere on April 2, 2024, at 18:00 KST. The song will have a fresh melody and rhythm where the singers will get an opportunity to showcase their synergy. The duet will welcome and embody the spring season with a refreshing tempo. Additionally, it is expected that both singers’ voices will fuse together perfectly to create a beautiful song. Bang Yedam’s ability to mold himself according to the genre and Winter’s capability to turn any song into an extraordinary one make the collaboration special.

Advertisement

More about Bang Yedam and aespa

Bang Yedam was a member of the K-pop group TREASURE, formed by YG Entertainment, but he parted ways with the group in November 2022. He signed with GF Entertainment in August 2023 and debuted as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, One One. On the other hand, aespa is gearing up for its second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea. Moreover, they are also rumored to release new music ahead of the tour.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser for Officially Cool