aespa set to release new song for Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver EP in collaboration with TOKiMONSTA

aespa will contribute their vocals to a fresh EP inspired by the upcoming sequel to Rebel Moon. Songs of the Rebellion is scheduled for release on April 5, followed by Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver on April 19.

aespa to release new song named Die Trying

As reported exclusively by Rolling Stone, aespa will be part of Songs of the Rebellion, an EP inspired by the characters of Netflix's Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, set for release next month. Each main character from the sequel will have their own song on the EP: Sofia Boutella's Kora inspired Child of Fire by Jessie Reyez, while Bae Doona's Nemesis inspired aespa's Die Trying, a collaboration with Korean-American producer Tokimonsta.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Tokimonsta expressed her excitement about collaborating with aespa, emphasizing the significance of being a Korean-American artist. She mentioned that Nemesis's inspiring strength influenced her creative process while working on the track Die Trying. The EP will also include Ode to Ancestors by Black Coffee, inspired by General Titus, and Revolution by Kordhell, inspired by the character Jimmy.

More about aespa

Aespa, stylized as æspa, is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consisting of members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They are renowned for popularizing the metaverse concept and hyperpop music within K-pop. Debuting on November 17, 2020, with the single Black Mamba, Aespa's music video garnered a record-breaking 21.4 million views within 24 hours, setting a milestone for debut videos by K-pop groups. Their subsequent single, Next Level, released in May 2021, achieved commercial success, reaching number two on the Circle Digital Chart and K-pop Hot 100. The song garnered multiple awards, including Song of the Year at the 19th Korean Music Awards and the 2021 Melon Music Awards.

Advertisement

In October 2021, aespa released their debut extended play (EP) titled Savage, which sold 787,600 copies, establishing it as the best-selling debut album by an SM Entertainment act at the time. Their second EP, Girls, released in July 2022, sold 1,850,993 copies and debuted at number three on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. aespa's third EP, My World, released in May 2023, achieved 2.1 million sales, securing its position as the second best-selling album by a K-pop girl group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Do you know aespa almost debuted with THESE stage names?