Agency denies Min Hyo Rin and BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s 2nd child speculations as actress' photos give rise to pregnancy rumors

Min Hyo Rin and BIGBANG’s Taeyang recently gave rise to their second pregnancy rumors after her recent photos went viral. In her latest Instagram post, the actress is seen wearing loose-fitted clothes, leading to speculation that she is expecting another child. However, her agency has firmly denied the rumors saying that they are just clothes.

On August 21, Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Min Hyo Rin’s agency denied her second pregnancy rumors saying that her clothes in the recent Instagram post made it seem that way.

The speculation seems to have been sparked by her latest photos where she is seen wearing a loose-fitted floral top. However, this isn’t the first time that such speculations have taken over the Internet.

Not too long ago, she posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram wearing a white oversized t-shirt. Netizens speculated that she was wearing loose-fitted clothes due to the baby bump.

Around that time also, her agency firmly shut down the rumors saying that it was just clothes that made it seem that way. After it has been reiterated for the 2nd time, it is safe to assume that Min Hyo Rin and BIGBANG’s Taeyang are not expecting another child as of now.

Min Hyo Rin and Taeyang reportedly started their relationship around 2013. Although the couple has faced a few setbacks, they endured them, leading to their agencies’ confirmation in 2017. Around that time, it was also announced that they got engaged and were planning to tie the knot soon. The lovely couple received a lot of love from their fans.

In 2018, they finally got married in a close-knit wedding ceremony. 3 years later, in November 2021, they welcomed their first child, a son.

Having started her career as a model, Min Hyo Rin made debuted as a soloist in 2007 with her first digital single RinZ. In 2009, she made her acting debut with Lee Jung Jae and Song Joong Ki starrer series Triple. Later, works like Sunny, The Grand Heist, and Twenty propelled her to stardom as an actress.

On the other hand, Taeyang is a popular rapper who made his debut in 2006 as a member of the legendary boy band BIGBANG. On May 22, 2008, he made his solo debut with his first mini-album Hot.

