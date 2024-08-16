7 Min Hyo Rin movies and TV shows to binge-watch: Sunny, The Happy Loner and more

Min Hyo Rin's movies and TV shows are definitely worth adding to your watchlist, thanks to her impressive talents as a South Korean actress, model, and singer. She gained significant recognition with her role in the 2011 film Sunny, and her success continued with The Grand Heist in 2012. Both films are noted among South Korea's highest-grossing box office hits.

Top 7 Min Hyo Rin movies and TV shows one should add to their watchlist

1. Sunny

Cast: Shim Eun Kyung, Kang So Ra, Chun Woo Hee, Min Hyo Rin

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2011

Genre: Comedy, drama

This classic movie centers on the adventures of seven best friends, known as Sunny, who are a diverse yet tight-knit group. The story follows housewife Im Na Mi, who, feeling dissatisfied with her life, begins to reminisce about the joyous times she had with her high school friends. She decides to organize a reunion with the group.

Through its shifts between the past and the present, the film beautifully captures the fun and excitement of youth while highlighting the enduring bond between loyal friends. It’s a film that will make you laugh, cry, and cherish your own friendships.

2. The Grand Heist

Cast: Min Hyo Rin, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Ji Ho, Sung Dong Il

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Release year: 2012

Genre: Comedy, action, drama

In the late 18th century during the Joseon Dynasty, towards the end of King Yeongjo’s reign, ice is considered more valuable than gold. Harvested from frozen rivers in winter, it is stored in royal facilities and distributed or sold throughout the year. When corrupt officials conspire to create a monopoly and manipulate the ice prices, a group of 11 skilled professionals is assembled to thwart their plan. Their mission: to make all the royal ice blocks from five storage rooms vanish overnight.

3. Triple

Cast: Min Hyo Rin, Lee Jung Jae, Song Joong Ki

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Release year: 2009

Genre: Romance, drama

Triple follows the story of Lee Ha Ru (played by Min Hyo Rin), a professional figure skater. Her life changes when her mother remarries, bringing a new stepbrother, Shin Hwal (portrayed by Lee Jung Jae), into the family. Tragedy strikes when Ha Ru is 13, as she loses both her mother and stepfather in a car accident, leading to a separation from Shin Hwal. Years later, as adults, they find themselves working at the same advertising company, and Ha Ru falls in love with him.

Lee Jung Jae's portrayal of Shin Hwal in Triple is a departure from his usual roles and adds a fresh dynamic to his acting portfolio. Known for rarely appearing in K-dramas, especially romantic ones, his performance here is particularly notable. The love story between Shin Hwal and Lee Ha Ru may appear scandalous at first glance, but it’s genuinely heartfelt and showcases Ha Ru’s personal growth. Their relationship offers a healing and understanding connection. Additionally, the drama features a young Song Joong Ki caught in a love triangle with Lee Jung Jae, adding intrigue. For fans of classic K-dramas, Triple is definitely a must-watch!

4. Twenty

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ha Neul, Lee Junho, Jung So Min, Min Hyo Rin

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Release year: 2015

Genre: Comedy, drama

Twenty is a Korean film starring Kim Woo Bin, Kang Ha Neul, Min Hyo Rin, Jung So Min, and Lee Junho. It follows the lives of three twenty-year-olds as they navigate the challenges of figuring out their futures.

Their journey is marked by a series of hilarious blunders and poorly conceived plans. The film is both charming and R-rated, offering plenty of laughs as the characters stumble through the uncertainties of adulthood. It’s a delightful watch that captures the essence of youthful experimentation and growth.

5. Persevere, Goo Hae Ra

Cast: Jung Hyo Jin, Kwak Si Yang, Park Kwang Su and Min Hyo Rin

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Release year: 2015

Genre: Music, drama

Hae Ra (played by Min Hyo Rin) is an aspiring singer who dreams of achieving fame so she can perform the songs written by her late father. Along with her two close friends, she auditions for a reality singing show but fails to win. Years later, she reconnects with her friends, and together they manage to debut as a group.

Another delightful K-drama featuring a cast of charming idols is Persevere Goo Hae Ra. This fun-filled musical drama showcases Min Hyo Rin's endearing aegyo and introduces a love triangle right from the first episode, which is sure to give you some second-lead syndrome. With a mix of laughter, heartache, and catchy songs, Persevere Goo Hae Ra is sure to keep you entertained and hooked.

6. The Happy Loner

Cast: Gong Myung, Min Hyo Rin

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romance, comedy

In this drama, Na Ji Young (played by Min Hyo Rin) and Park Byuk Soo (portrayed by Gong Myung) are neighbors with vastly different social lives. Ji Young is a solitary introvert who has retreated into her own world due to past neglect by her parents. In contrast, Byuk Soo is a social butterfly who cannot bear the thought of being left out, whether at work, in his love life, or on social media. Their paths cross in unexpected ways, and on a lonely Christmas Eve, they begin to open up to each other. This encounter sparks a unique love story filled with its own set of challenges and complexities.

The push-pull dynamic between Ji Young and Byuk Soo highlights the balance between the joys of solitude and the comfort of companionship. Ji Young strives to overcome her tendency to isolate herself and begins to open up to Byuk Soo, allowing him into her life. Meanwhile, Byuk Soo becomes more attuned to Ji Young's needs, prioritizing her well-being over their relationship. Their evolving connection illustrates how they both navigate and reconcile their differences, ultimately finding happiness in each other's company.

7. Race to Freedom: Um Bok Dong

Cast: Rain, Kang So Ra, Min Hyo Rin

IMDB Rating: 5.8

Release year: 2019

Genre: History, action

Based on the true story of renowned cyclist Uhm Bok Dong, this narrative celebrates his remarkable achievement during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea. Uhm Bok Dong, a cyclist of that era, gained national pride and acclaim by defeating Japanese competitors in a major bicycle race. His victory not only marked a significant sporting accomplishment but also made him a symbol of resilience and heroism for the Korean people.

The top seven of Min Hyo Rin’s movies and TV shows have been highlighted for viewers to enjoy. Now married to BIGBANG member Taeyang, Min Hyo Rin continues to lead a happy family life while remaining a beloved and cherished star among her fans.

