Watch: Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun set tone for heartbreaking BL love story in K.Will’s All The Way teaser

Seo In Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun, and K.Will teased they will reunite for the latter’s solo comeback and the day has come.

Ahead of the album release a new teaser featuring Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun previewing a heartbreaking BL love story in K.Will’s upcoming solo comeback album All The Way lead track.

Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun reunite for a heartbreaking BL love story in K.Will’s upcoming lead track teaser from All The Way

On June 18, 2024, K.Will unveiled the first teaser of the lead track from his upcoming solo comeback album. The track is called No songs can express me and it will lead K.Will’s seventh mini-album titled All The Way.

The teaser features the stars of Please Don’t… Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun who as promised are reuniting for K.Will’s lead track music video. The teaser continues a BL (Boys Love) love story between Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun while setting the tone for a heartbreaking music video. It is also expected that it will be connected to the story between the leads as depicted in the music video of Please Don't... in 2012.

It shows Seo In Guk writing a story but spirals into an emotional breakdown as he lies on the floor. Another scene depicts Seo In Guk being in a painful one-sided love with Ahn Jae Hyun. They both admire each other hinting at a slight chance of the love being reciprocated while ending it with a romantic scene between the leads.

No songs can express me teaser also previews a moving snippet of the song by K.Will laced beautifully with violins and slowed-down drum beats.

Watch Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun in K.Will’s music video teaser here:

Meanwhile, the song will be released on June 20, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2: 30 PM IST).

Know more about Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk is a South Korean actor and singer who has been captivating fans and viewers with his melodious voice and acting skills for years.

Seo In Guk is best known for his K-dramas High School King of Savvy, Doom At Your Service, Hello Monster, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Café Minamdang, and Death’s Game among others.

