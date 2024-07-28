Happy Jo In Sung Day: Exploring actor’s best roles from That Winter, the Wind Blows to Moving and more

Jo In Sung has emerged as one of the most noted South Korean actors in the industry. He has been time and again applauded for bringing the hardest of emotions flawlessly on screen and acing any role he is handed.

Jo In Sung has been drawing a commendable map of his journey across movies and K-dramas which stand tall as memories of his unforgettable portrayals on screen. Looking back, the actor has portrayed a wide range of characters from perfect life partners, and age-old warriors to superhumans.

As Jo In Sung turns 43, to celebrate his birthday let’s walk down memory lane and recall his unforgettable roles on screen.

Jo In Sung's 43rd birthday: Exploring actor's exceptional roles from That Winter, The Wind Blows to Moving and more

Moving

Moving has emerged as one of the most applauded and acclaimed K-dramas for its exceptional actors’ performances, cinematography, execution, story, and direction.

Moving is a superhero action thriller and sci-fi K-drama that follows the story of three tens and their parents who discover they have life-altering superpowers. They all team up while dealing with their painful pasts to fight dark forces that threaten to destroy generations across different timelines.

Jo In Sung portrayed the role of Han Hyo Joo’s husband, Kim Doo Sik, who is a veteran ANSP black ops agent and has the superpower to fly. The actor captivated viewers with his indestructible aura as Kim Doo Sik, who used to be calm even under a storm showcasing his mastery of life-threatening situations.

Taking threats from the front, Jo In Sung’s Kim Soo Sik was a notable superhero figure. Moreover, the actor’s chemistry with Han Hyo Joo was commendable as well.

That Winter, the Wind Blows

That Winter, the Wind Blows is undoubtedly one of the most notable performances by Jo In Sung. The actor moved audiences with his acting as he grew from a con man to a romantic partner in this K-drama.

That Winter, The Wind Blows follows the story of a man who has lost his will to live after his first love dies and a blind woman who doesn't believe in love.

Oh Sung (Jo In Sung) being an orphan leads an awful life as a gambler and con man after losing his first love. On the other hand, Oh Young is a wealthy blind woman who lives alone and away from her mother and brother with whom she no longer has any connection. Oh Sung tries to con her by acting like his brother but ends up falling for her.

It’s Okay, That’s Love

It’s Okay That’s Love showcases Jo In Sung in a brand new light as he portrays Jang Jae Yeol, a best-selling author with a tainted past who falls in love with a psychiatrist who brings a new morning into his life.

Jang Jae Yeol is a playful but arrogant author who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder because he was assaulted by his father and later testified wrong incriminating his brother instead of his mother for his murder.

Jo In Sung’s Jang Jae Yeol is a treat to watch as he first bickers with Ji Hae Soo (Gong Hyo Jin) and then slowly falls in love with her. Their love story is heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time as they have to deal with many issues to win in love.

Something Happened in Bali

Jo In Sung in Something Happened in Bali plays the role of a rich, irresponsible, arrogant playboy, Jung Jae Min who refuses to face the dark facets of his life. Something Happened in Bali follows the story of four individuals whose lives get badly entangled due to love, money, and relationships.

Jo In Sung’s Jung Jae Min is a man who goes through several hardships in love and life to finally find some sort of short-lived peace. The actor’s portrayal of Jung Jae Min managed to move viewers and left a mark on them.

The Classic

Jo In Sung and Son Ye Jin’s The Classic remains till day one of the best romantic South Korean movies. The Classic chronicles the love stories of a mother and daughter across different times while joining them in a beautiful, tear-jerking circle at the end.

Jo In Sung’s Sang Min was utterly captivating as he showed his feelings towards Ji Hye (Son Ye Jin) in small moments. Sang Min and Ji Hye’s love story moves viewers to tears as it finally completes her mother’s and his father’s incomplete love story through them.

Spring Day

Taking back Jo In Sung’s ride several years ago in Spring Day the actor captivated audiences with his portrayal of Go Eun Sup a doctor who falls head over heels for a girl his stepbrother’s love interest as well.

Spring Day follows an eventful love story between Go Eun Sup and Seo Jung Eun whose relationship is under fire from outer forces. Jo In Jung’s Go Eun Sup won many hearts with his romantic demeanor and undying love towards Seo Jung Eun.

Jo In Sung’s versatile roles across the screen make us wait for his next project, but meanwhile, let’s celebrate him by watching these iconic roles slayed by the actor.

