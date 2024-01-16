Alice star Kwak Si Yang and Heart Signal 2's Im Hyun Joo share ‘lovestagram’ images from vacation

Renowned actor Kwak Si Yang and Im Hyun Joo, known for her appearance on Heart Signal 2, have officially confirmed their romantic relationship. The couple delighted fans by sharing snapshots of their recent vacation on their respective Instagram accounts.

Kwak Si Yang and Im Hyun Joo’s couple lovestagram photos from a recent vacation

On November 16, Kwak Si Yang shared a picture from his birthday vacation to the Korean countryside, expressing, "Birthday vacation trip to the countryside." The photos captured the actor savoring the scenic beauty alongside some close friends, including his girlfriend, Im Hyun Joo. Adding to the celebration, Im Hyun Joo also posted images from the same trip. Since Kwak Si Yang's birthday falls on January 15, it appears that the actor marked his special day surrounded by his nearest and dearest. One photo showed Im Hyun Joo standing behind a sign dedicated to the actor's birthday.

The dating news first surfaced in an exclusive report last year, revealing that Kwak Si Yang and Im Hyun Joo began their relationship after being introduced by mutual acquaintances. Over time, their connection evolved from friendship to a romantic partnership, and they have continued to strengthen their bond. Both Kwak Si Yang and Im Hyun Joo have shared glimpses of their relationship through these vacation photos.

More about Kwak Si Yang and Im Hyun Joo

Kwak Si Yang, after completing military service, debuted in the 2014 drama Glorious Day and gained recognition in the film Night Flight and the music drama Persevere, Goo Hae Ra. He joined the project group One O One by Starhaus Entertainment on October 1, 2015, releasing their debut single Love You.

Continuing his career, Kwak Si Yang took on roles in the daily drama All is Well and the reality show We Got Married with actress Kim So Yeon. In 2016, he explored historical drama with Mirror of the Witch and received acclaim for Second To Last Love, earning the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards. In 2017, Kwak Si Yang starred in tvN's Chicago Typewriter and made a special appearance in KBS's Fight for My Way. His 2018 projects included the thriller film The Witness and the romance thriller drama Four Men, a prequel to 2017's Man to Man.

Whereas, Im Hyun Joo originally from Busan, is a South Korean actress and broadcaster. She holds a bachelor's degree in Costume Design from Kookmin University.

Before entering the acting field, she served as a fitting model at a shopping mall. Her career took off after gaining significant recognition through her debut in the 2018 Channel A show Heart Signal Season 2, marking the beginning of her dedicated pursuit of acting. She further solidified her presence in the industry with her role in Follow Me Season 10 in the same year.

