Vicky Kaushal celebrates birthday with Katrina Kaif in London; actor obliges fans with PICS outside restaurant

Vicky Kaushal has frequently been in and out of Mumbai for the past few weeks. The actor has been managing his commitments while also spending time with his wife, Katrina Kaif, in London. Earlier, pictures of the couple from their vacation had surfaced on the internet.

Now, it has been learned that for his birthday on May 16, Vicky was in London once again celebrating the special occasion with Katrina. New pictures of Vicky posing with fans outside a restaurant have been shared.

Vicky Kaushal meets fans in London during his birthday vacation with Katrina Kaif

A user on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared a couple of pictures of Vicky Kaushal interacting with fans outside a French restaurant in London. In the photos, Vicky is seen wearing a black t-shirt and pants with a matching jacket. Vicky also sported long hair and a beard which is his look for the recently wrapped film Chhaava. He struck a pose alongside a group of men with a smile.

The location tagged in the photos was the La Petite Maison restaurant in London. As per the X user, these pictures were taken yesterday, May 16, on Vicky's birthday.

Have a look at the pictures here!

Actress Katrina Kaif shared a special birthday post for her husband last night. In the third image from her post, Vicky, dressed in a black tee, was captured amid a laugh with a cheesecake placed in front of him. A small candle was also kept on the plate with ‘Happy Birthday’ written on it in chocolate sauce. This picture appears to be taken at the same French restaurant outside where Vicky met his fans.

The other two photographs shared by Katrina showed Vicky in a white sweatshirt, enjoying the view outside a window. He also had a cup of beverage in his hand. In the caption, Katrina used three white heart emojis and cake emojis.

She also used the newly released song, Dekhha Tenu, in the background of her post. The track belongs to the upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. It is a recreation of the iconic verse from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Say Shava Shava.

Fans of the couple were in awe of Katrina’s love for her husband as she expressed her affection for him through the song.

Check out Katrina’s post!

Vicky Kaushal’s wrap-up post for Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal concluded filming for his historical drama Chhaava a few days ago. In his wrap-up post, Vicky wrote, “The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods really put up a show today immediately after we rolled our final shot."

Vicky added, “There's so much I wish to say, there's so little I'm able to convey about this journey right now... maybe in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love, and contentment is that... IT'S A WRAP!!!”

Apart from Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky is set to star in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He is also expected to begin work for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Love & War very soon, where he will be reuniting with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

