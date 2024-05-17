Remember Hrithik Roshan’s younger brother Amit from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? Here’s how he looks now

In the 2000 romantic thriller Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel impressed the audience with their on-screen chemistry and acting skills and made them feel every emotion. But apart from them, there was another star who kept cinephiles entertained throughout with his powerful acting and versatility.

He is actor Abhishek Sharma, who played the role of Hrithik Roshan's younger brother Amit in Rakesh Roshan's directorial film. Well, do you want to know how that child artist looks now, after two decades? Read on to know more!

Here’s how Hrithik Roshan's younger brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Abhishek Sharma, looks now

Among the many child artists who are remembered by cinema lovers is Abhishek Sharma. The actor started his acting journey with an uncredited role in the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar hai alongside Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Soon after, he also shared the screen with Sunny Deol in Champion. Today, the actor has grown up to become a go-to name in the list of TV stars and actors.

Meet the grown-up Abhishek Sharma and what he does now

Once a child artist, he has transitioned into a television star and remains notably active on social media platforms. As he stepped into adulthood, Abhishek's television journey commenced with the series Miley Jab Hum Tum in 2008. Since then, he has been part of various other shows, such as Hero – Gayab Mode On and Dil Diyaan Gallaan, along with Pandya Store. He has grown up to become this charming man with over 131K followers online and is quite active on the gram.

Meet Abhishek Sharma's better half

This might surprise you, but Amit, aka Abhishek Sharma from Hrithik Roshan, and Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, is a married man. The actor tied the knot with Kanan Sharrma in 2022 and announced their marriage on social media with a long note.

Abhishek Sharma expressed gratitude for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of himself along with a still from the film with Hrithik Roshan & wrote, “Its been a long journey and a very blessed one to have been a part of this wonderful historic movie a learning which i have kept with me from the longest time and still continue to keep it with me … Thank you @rakesh_roshan9 uncle for giving me this wonderful opportunity and educating me about my passion… Thank you @hrithikroshan bhaiya for always inspiring me to be better than myself every single day … i have had a better childhood cause of this journey.”

Have a look:

The Rakesh Roshan directorial also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel and featured actors like Ashish Vidyarthi, Mohnish Behl, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah & Tanaz Karim.

