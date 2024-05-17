Die Hart 2: Die Harter Trailer-Kevin Hart Returns In Action-Packed Sequel With His Iconic Comedy

An official trailer for Die Hart 2: Die Harter has been released by Prime Video, with the movie set to premiere on May 30. Following the success of the original series and its 2023 feature film reimagining, this sequel continues the comedic adventures of Kevin Hart.

About Die Hart 2: Die Harter trailer

The trailer is packed with the outrageous humor that has made Kevin Hart a household name. The plot is reminiscent of the comedy classic Tropic Thunder, featuring a group of celebrities in a dangerous situation they believe to be just a movie.

The trailer highlights performances from Nathalie Emmanuel (playing Jordan) and Ben Schwartz (playing Andre), with a special cameo by John Cena. Prime Video also shared a promotional poster showcasing the main cast and humorously mocking action movie clichés.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter releases new poster

Die Hart 2: Die Harter releases new poster

Kevin Hart is returning to action in the new poster for Die Hart 2: Die Harter, ready to connect with fans. This poster is the second promotional piece released today, along with a trailer showing the movie's plot.

Hart plays a fictional version of himself, trying to finance a new action film. His dream turns into a nightmare when he ends up in a real-life dangerous situation. Seeking help, Kevin and his friend Andre (Schwartz) go to the forest to find a reclusive man (Cena) who might be their only hope.

Kevin Hart's project in 2024

Kevin Hart is having a standout year in 2024. He starred in and produced the Netflix comedy Lift, produced the hit Roast of Tom Brady, and worked on the Hulu comedy Prom Dates.

Additionally, he made a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary and is set to star as Roland in the Borderlands movie adaptation, which releases on August 9. This adaptation joins the trend of big-budget video game movies like Fallout and The Last of Us, but Borderlands will have an exclusive theatrical release. The film features a star-studded cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett, and Jack Black.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter premieres on Prime Video on May 30, and the first Die Hart is available to stream on the platform.

