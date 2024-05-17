Bollywood Newswrap, May 17: Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on husband Vicky Kaushal; Heeramandi's Taha Shah makes Cannes debut

On the seventeenth day of May 2024, we got a lot of entertaining news from the Bollywood industry. If you have missed any, Pinkvilla is here to save you.

From Katrina Kaif's birthday post for husband Vicky Kaushal to Heeramandi actor Taha Shah making his Cannes debut, let's revisit today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 17, 2024

1. Katrina Kaif's birthday post for husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif made a lovely birthday post for her husband Vicky Kaushal as he turned 36. Sharing three images of him, she dropped multiple white heart and birthday cake emojis. The post received a lot of love from their fans.

2. Taha Shah makes Cannes debut

Heeramandi fame Taha Shah made his debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. During the festival, the actor reflected on the challenges he faced in getting roles, referring to it as the "circle of life." He told Brut India, "I remember bout 10 years ago, I chased him out of a hotel. He was about to get in his car and I was like, 'Sir please, please I just want to work with you give me, just give me one chance.' And he just looked at me and sat in his car."

3. Salman Khan urges people to cast their vote

As the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 is taking place on May 20, Salman Khan took to his official X (formerly Twitter account) handle and penned a message requesting everyone not to miss the chance to cast their vote at the Lok Sabha Elections.

His wrote, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on May 20 no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai."

4. Aaradhya Bachchan twins with mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked breathtaking in her monochrome gown and slayed like a queen despite an injured arm. On the other hand, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan stood by her mother’s side as she got all dressed and ready to set the carpet on fire. In the image, Aaradhya was spotted walking with her mother hand-in-hand wearing a pair of casual black pants with a matching sweatshirt that had a huge white bow on it.

5. Virat Kohli gives an update on Anushka Sharma and his kids, Vamika and Akaay

In a fun video, Danish Sait played a character called Mr Nags who was interviewing Virat Kohli. In the video, we can hear him ask the cricketer many questions, one of them being about his kids with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay. Talking about his newborn, Kohli said, “The baby is good, healthy, everything is fine.” Talking about Vamika, the RCB player revealed that she has started picking up a bat and she is enjoying swinging the bat.

