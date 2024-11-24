All India K-pop contest 2024 grand finale: Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata's acts take wins with Stray Kids, IU covers; LUN8 performs

All India K-pop Contest is one of the highly-anticipated events for fans. Every year, Hallyu fans eagerly await the day full of surprises and electrifying performances. This year, the grand finale was held on November 24. Participants from Kolkata and Arunachal Pradesh took home the biggest wins with their covers of Stray Kids’ God’s Menu and IU’s chart-topper Love wins all. On the other hand, the K-pop boy band LUN8 also performed, winning loud cheers from a huge crowd.

On November 23, the All India K-pop Contest 2024 grand finale hosted by the Korean Cultural Center India (KCCI) was held at the state-of-the-art Yashobhoomi International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi.

The Trend, an eight-member K-pop dance crew from Arunachal Pradesh was crowned the winner in the dance category with an energetic performance of Stray Kids’ God’s Menu, a 2020 song by the 4th generation group that ranked high on music charts.

On the other hand, Abhipriya Chakraborty, a singer from Kolkata took home the top prize in the vocal category with her soulful performance of IU’s Love wins all featuring BTS’ V in the music video.

Both of these winners have received an opportunity to visit South Korea and experience the culture, music, and more first-hand.

Meanwhile, a few more youngsters have bagged some big wins as runner-ups. OUTKASTS, a New Delhi-based crew was announced as the first runner-up in the dance category with their electrifying performance of NMIXX’s O.O.

One-man army Sejal Dubey from Hyderabad was awarded the second runners-up with a performance of Criminal by SHINee’s Taemin. In the vocal category, New Delhi-based Bem Khuvung was crowned the first runners-up with a cover of Lee Hong Gi and Yoo Hwe Seung’s Still Love You.

On the other hand, Nuu Anu from Kohima bagged the second runners-up with her cover of You Are My Everything (Descendents of the Sun OST) by Gummy.

Apart from the winning performances, fans also received another surprise. LUN8, a K-pop boy band that debuted in 2023, generated much excitement among the Hallyu fans. They earned loud cheers with their intense stage presence, making fans feel like they were experiencing a live concert in Korea.

