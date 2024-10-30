LUN8 confirms debut visit to India for final round of All India K-pop Contest 2024 in Delhi on November 23; Watch

The 14th edition of the All India K-pop Contest is back again, which is an extravagant event and has grown to be one of the flagship projects of the Korean Cultural Centre India. The grand finale of the competition is just around the corner, and anticipation has been rising among fans. Additionally, LUN8 has been announced as the grand act that will be taking the stage at the event.

On October 30, 2024, LUN8 has been announced to perform at the All India K-pop Contest grand finale. A video of the boy group has been released where they confirmed the news and expressed their excitement to perform in India for the first time. The event will be held on November 23, 2024, following extensive rounds of preliminary selections. The K-pop contest will take place at New Delhi's premier exhibition and convention center, Yashobhoomi.

Formed by Fantagio Entertainment, LUN8 made their debut in 2023 with the album Continue? The group is comprised of 8 members including Chael, Jinsu, Takuma, Junwoo, Dohyun, Ian, Ji Eun Ho, and Eunseop. It will be exciting to watch the group perform in India for the first time and add exhilaration to the competition.

The love for K-pop is evident across the country, as shown by the number of participants who registered for the contest in various regions of India. New Delhi led the registration list with 2,945 participants, closely followed by Kolkata with 1,695, Mumbai with 1,062, Chennai with 947, Hyderabad with 773, Lucknow with 751, Bengaluru with 729, Bhopal with 575, Ahmedabad with 482, Itanagar with 415, and Kohima with 225. In total, the contest received a total of 10,559 registrations.

Each winner from the 11 regional rounds earned a ticket to the semifinals, which took place on October 19, 2024, in New Delhi. The finalists of the competition have now been selected, and the ultimate winner will be rewarded with an exclusive opportunity to visit South Korea.



