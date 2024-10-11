All of Us Are Dead's Yoo In Soo to enlist for mandatory military service in Air Force this November

Yoo I n Soo announced that he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service this November. The actor has played various iconic and memorable roles in hit dramas like All of Us Are Dead, Alchemy of Souls, The Uncanny Counter Season 2 and more. He will be making a cameo appearance in the 2025 drama Study Group which stars Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun and more.

On October 11, it was announced that Yoo In Soo finally passed his Air Force exam and is scheduled to enlist for his mandatory military service this November. Despite being 26 years old and being able to postpone the military further for acting, he applied to the Air Force through many preparations and was finally accepted.

Yoo In Soo is a talented actor who is known for his roles in hits like All of Us Are Dead and The Midnight Studio. The actor also took part in the play Island and also announced that all the proceeds from his play would go to charity.

He made his debut in 2017 with the mega-hit drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. The same year he appeared in the film Forgotten. Over the years, he appeared in several dramas like School 2017, Avengers Social Club and At A Distance, Spring is Green.

Yoo In Soo rose to fame with the super hit Netflix zombie horror All of Us Are Dead and took on the role of the villain. The same year, he also took on the role of the cute and adorable best friend in Alchemy of Souls. This shows his versatility and range as an actor. Both these roles are one of his most memorable projects.

Some of his recent hits include The Good Bad Mother, The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch and Midnight Studio.

