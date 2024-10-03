‘Always greeted staff’: BTS’ Jin’s 'wonderful personality' during upcoming solo album’s music video shoot revealed

Jin, the popular K-pop singer and member of the worldwide renowned iconic K-pop boy group BTS, is set to soon release his solo debut album. A fan of Jin recently shared an interesting anecdote from the BTS member's solo album's music video shoot where he was praised for his gentlemanly behavior.

On October 3, 2024, one of Jin's fans posted an anecdote revealing interesting details about the BTS member's music video shoot for his upcoming solo album. The Astronaut singer was discharged earlier this year and fans have been excited for his debut solo album.

In the anecdote, the fan wrote that yesterday they met a staff member who is also their acquaintance who "worked on Seokjin's MV shoot." The person revealed that even though they pulled an all-nighter the night before shooting Jin's music video, the Astronaut singer "always greeted staff as he passed by."

The fan added that their acquaintance praised Jin a lot and highlighted “how great his personality is.” They also added that most of all, Jin is “seriously so good looking” in person making the fan happy. The fan noted that industry people have always said that BTS’ Jin has a “wonderful personality” which proves his amazing character and abilities.

Check out BTS’ Jin’s fan’s story about his solo MV shoot here:

Jin, also known by his full name Kim Seokjin is a renowned K-pop singer, songwriter, and the oldest member of the iconic boy band BTS. He was discharged from the military after completing his mandatory military service on June 12.

At present, Jin is appearing in his solo variety show RUN JIN which is a spin-off of the iconic show RUN BTS. Most recently, he played games of luck and a breathtaking tag game with his name twin, and famous comedian Ji Seok Jin.

In other news, recently during a live stream, Jin jokingly said that he will kidnap BTS member J-Hope for RUN JIN after his military discharge later this month.

Meanwhile, Jin was also announced as the first global ambassador of FRED Jewelry. Later he was also named the global ambassador of the luxury brand Gucci. He recently made his debut Milan Fashion Week appearance at Gucci’s Spring/Summer Women’s Fashion Show 2025.

