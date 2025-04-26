Watch: Suriya turns heads with uber cool look ft Armani sunglasses worth Rs 15K as he gets mobbed by fans at Hyderabad airport

Suriya is gearing up for a massive release with Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro. The film is slated for a worldwide release on May 1. Recently, the actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport, where he was immediately mobbed by fans.

In the video, Suriya, dressed in a white T-shirt, black trousers, and an expensive pair of Emporio Armani sunglasses worth Rs. 15K, was seen exiting the Hyderabad airport. However, fans soon recognized him and mobbed him for photos.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Despite being mobbed, the actor calmly obliged some of his fans' requests for photographs until the very end, right before stepping inside his car to exit the airport premises. He maintained his composure throughout and left his fans overjoyed.

Suriya’s next release, Retro, is touted to be an action thriller based on a love story. The actor has pulled off an unbelievable look, and several glimpses from the film have already grabbed attention.

Besides him, the film also features Pooja Hegde in a lead role. Other actors starring in the movie include Jayaram, Joju George, Prakash Raj, Karunakaran, Nassar, Swasika, Sujith Shankar, and more.

Marking the actor’s first collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj, Retro is jointly produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Creations. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the musical score for the Suriya-starrer.

Recently, the filmmaker, in an interview with Galatta Plus, revealed that the script for Retro was never originally meant for Suriya. In fact, Karthik had envisioned the movie for Rajinikanth.

Advertisement

He said, “I wrote this script keeping in mind Thalaivar. Initially, it was more in the action zone to suit Thalaivar’s image. After narrating it to Suriya sir, it was changed to a love story. Even Suriya sir asked me if I had narrated the script to Rajinikanth sir.”

Interestingly, Retro will clash at the box office with Nani’s HIT 3, which is also set to release on the same date. It remains to be seen how these two action entertainers perform at the box office subsequently.

ALSO READ: Simran FINALLY breaks silence if her 'dabba roles' comment was for Jyotika: 'I don’t think actresses can...'