Amid dating rumors with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari says she doesn’t want her ‘love life to take over’; know more

Dating rumors of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari have been doing the rounds for quite some time. They haven’t confirmed their relationship but have often been spotted hanging out with each other. Amid this, Palak recently shared that she didn’t want her ‘love life’ to become the center of attention.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Palak Tiwari opened up about why she didn’t like to talk about her dating life. She said, “At this stage of my career, I don't want my romantic life or my love life to take over or be a topic of conversation when I am trying to make a name for myself.” She mentioned that it reduces a person ‘down to a headline’ when they wish to do a lot more.

Palak further shared that she wouldn’t want others to have opinions on matters she felt ‘strongly’ about, such as a relationship. Thus, she added that she preferred to keep things private.

In an earlier conversation with the same portal, Ibrahim Ali Khan had finally addressed his dating rumors with Palak Tiwari. He said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all,” not offering any further details about their bond.

Palak Tiwari is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie The Bhootnii. She is set to star alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, Nick, and others. The horror comedy is written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

Palak will be seen in the role of Ananya. The caption of her solo poster read, “Leke ishq ki chhaya aankhon mein aur darr ka bojh dil pe, kya yeh pyaar ki rakshak bach paayegi mohabbat se (With the shadow of love in her eyes and the burden of fear on her heart, will this protector of love be able to save herself from love)?”

The Bhootnii was previously slated to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025, but it has been postponed to May 1.

