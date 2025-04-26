Justin Bieber Heading to Nordic Country to Finish Long-Awaited Album? Report Says Singer ‘Is in Great Spirit’

Justin Bieber is gearing up for a major musical comeback. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the chart-topping artist is nearing the finish line on his highly anticipated new album and plans to head to a Nordic country to finalize the project. Sources say the singer is in "great spirits" and looking to "vibe out" with close collaborators as he enters the final stretch of creating his first studio album in four years.

Advertisement

In recent months, Bieber has been hosting intimate "jam sessions" at his Los Angeles home, bringing together a talented roster of musicians. His creative circle includes DJ Tay James, HARV, Carter Lang, Eddie Benjamin, and rising talents like U.K. singer Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins, known for work with Kali Uchis and The Weeknd. Some collaborators were reportedly discovered by Bieber himself through social media and recruited via DMs.

The idea of escaping to a colder, remote setting isn’t new for Bieber, who has previously sought inspiration in places like Aspen. This time, sources hint that a Nordic country may offer the fresh perspective he’s seeking for the album’s completion.

A representative for Bieber declined to comment on the reports.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s recording contract with Def Jam Records—a Universal Music Group subsidiary—still calls for four more albums. Since his explosive debut in 2009, Bieber has released six studio albums, landed eight No. 1 singles, and amassed billions of streams globally. His immense commercial success includes selling approximately 24 million albums in the U.S. alone, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Advertisement

Insiders reveal that while Def Jam is eager for new material, Bieber’s shifting management structure—following the reported end of his business relationship with longtime manager Scooter Braun—has added complexity to the album's rollout. As detailed in a recent THR feature, Bieber is now embracing a fresh chapter, steering his career with a handpicked team aligned with his vision for the future.

As Justin Bieber prepares to close this exciting new musical chapter abroad, fans eagerly await his return with fresh sounds and a renewed creative energy. With his inner circle tighter than ever and inspiration at an all-time high, the next era of Bieber’s music promises to be one of his most personal yet.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Crushes Her Feud Rumors with Meghan Markle: 'Leave Us Out Of It'