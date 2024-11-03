Attack on Titan The Last Attack Movie to Have Original Post Credit Scene; Deets Here

This week, the official social media account for the popular anime series Attack on Titan announced that The Last Attack, a new compilation movie, will feature an exclusive post-credit scene that was not included in the original anime or manga. This additional content has sparked anticipation among fans, who are eager to see what this unique addition might reveal.

The Last Attack movie is designed to summarize both parts of the Attack on Titan Final Season - Final Chapters into a single, feature-length film, providing a cohesive and complete recap of the climactic ending. Scheduled for a theatrical release in Japan on November 7, 2024, the film is expected to be approximately 145 minutes long, with an emphasis on delivering a powerful cinematic experience. The producers have highlighted that it will use a 5.1 surround sound system, likely aimed at enhancing intense scenes like the Rumbling, a catastrophic event central to the story’s finale.

Details about the new post-credit scene remain undisclosed, and the creators have been careful not to reveal whether it will depict events from the past, provide a glimpse into the future, or present something entirely new. There has also been speculation regarding whether the scene might involve collaboration with Hajime Isayama, the creator of Attack on Titan. Fans are encouraged to watch the movie in theaters to experience this addition firsthand, as it will only be available during the screening and not through any other format at this time.

Attack on Titan has captivated audiences worldwide since its debut, becoming one of the most iconic anime and manga series of the past decade. Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, the manga was adapted across four seasons, animated initially by Wit Studio before MAPPA took over for the later parts of the series. The story follows Eren Yeager and his allies as they face the mysteries surrounding the Titans and the human desire for freedom, culminating in the dramatic events of the Final Season.

*Please note that the release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

