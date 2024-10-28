ONE PIECE Episode 1123 & Chapter 1131 Release and Break Details Explained; All We Know So Far

One Piece is currently facing significant breaks in both formats. This news has left fans eager for updates on the franchise's future. Creator Eiichiro Oda announced a two-week hiatus for the manga following Chapter 1130, while the anime will be on a longer six-month break. As the series enters a new phase, with the Elbaf Arc beginning, fans are anxious yet hopeful for the quality and excitement that lies ahead. Here’s a look at the break status of both the One Piece anime and manga, along with details on when the story will return to screens.

Manga Break Details

The One Piece manga is on a two-week hiatus following Chapter 1130, which was released on October 20, 2024. Creator Eiichiro Oda announced this break to allow time for planning the upcoming Elbaf Arc, a significant part of the story. This break means the next chapter, Chapter 1131, will be released on November 11, 2024, at midnight Japanese Standard Time. The break is necessary for Oda to recharge and maintain the quality of the series as he develops the Elbaf storyline.

Anime Break Details

Meanwhile, the One Piece anime is facing a longer six-month break. This hiatus began after Episode 1122 aired, and the series is expected to return in April 2025. The extended break aims to improve the anime’s pacing and overall quality, as it has been getting close to the manga's storyline. To keep fans engaged during the break, a remastered version of the Fish-Man Island Arc will air starting on November 3, 2024.

Advertisement

The decision for both breaks was made to ensure that the series continues to provide high-quality content. Oda and the production team have emphasized that taking time off is crucial for planning major arcs effectively.

Lastly, One Piece fans will have to wait a little longer for new content. The manga will return with Chapter 1131 on November 11, 2024, while the anime will resume in April 2025. Fans can still enjoy the remastered Fish-Man Island Arc during this time. For updates, check platforms like VIZ Media and Crunchyroll.

*Please note that the release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Gege Akutami Finally Confirms Uraume's Gender Origins