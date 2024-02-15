Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Read, Manga Hints And More

As fans prepare for Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7, they can expect an explosive episode centered on Izumo's perilous condition. The episode promises dramatic developments and exciting encounters.

Rin, Shiemi, Yukio, and the Exwire members go on a daring expedition to free Izumo from the Illuminati's grasp, facing risks and moral quandaries along the way. Exwire members have finally infiltrated the Illuminati stronghold, so fans should expect dramatic encounters and disclosures. Read all about it here.



Release date and where to watch

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 is scheduled for release on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 12:30 am JST, according to the anime's official website. The series follows a weekly release pattern, airing each new episode on Sundays in Japan. Global audiences outside Japan can catch the episode with English subtitles on February 17, 2024, due to time zone differences.

The episode will air on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other Japanese networks. Simultaneously, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for viewers in India, North America, Europe, and other regions. Platforms like Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, iQIYI, and selected others will offer access to Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 for anime fans outside Japan.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7: hints from the manga

In the upcoming episode 7 of Blue Exorcist Season 3, it seems that they will be adapting chapters 53-55 of the Blue Exorcist manga. This time, Shima will be making a comeback. During a supposed "medical examination," Izumo cleverly pretends to be insane and attempts to escape. She has made up her mind to stop relying on others. Eventually, Shima will cross paths with Izumo, resulting in a heated confrontation between the two of them.

In the meantime, Rin Okumura, Shiemi, Yukio, and the rest of the Exwire gang sneak into the Illuminati headquarters to save Izumo Kamiki. They take down the guards at the entrance and make their way inside. Just as they thought they were safe, they are suddenly ambushed by the 'failures' that have taken over the place. It's a tough situation for Rin because these failures were once human. As they explore further, the squad gets split up into different rooms, each filled with a zombie.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 6 recap

In Episode 6 of Blue Exorcist Season 3, they delve into Izumo's past and uncover her fascinating lineage as the offspring of a fox god and a human. This revelation sheds light on the consequences of having a demon heritage, hinting at the possibility of longer lifespans for those with demon blood. Surprisingly, despite her demonic ancestry, Izumo manages to live a relatively ordinary life. We also get a glimpse into Izumo's family dynamics, witnessing her mother Tama's childish behavior and Izumo's dedication to taking care of her sister Tsukumo.

The Killing Stone, a stone that possesses the ability to take lives, is kept in their house. The Illuminati shows up to investigate and manages to deceive a young Izumo into thinking they are the good guys. They convince Izumo to reach out to them for help in case of any trouble. When Tama gets possessed by the nine-tails, Izumo, in a state of desperation, contacts Maria for assistance. Unfortunately, despite Maria's efforts, she fails to safeguard her family.

Tsukumo is put up for adoption to prevent her from being used in experiments by the Illuminati. Maria sacrifices herself in an experiment, and the Illuminati seeks to use Tama's body for an immortality elixir. Izumo agrees to cooperate in exchange for her sister's safety, promising obedience to protect Tsukumo from the Illuminati's clutches.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates on Izumo's rescue and to find out if Shima will have a chance at redemption in Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Arc.