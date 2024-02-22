Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

As fans prepare for Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8, tensions are set to soar with Lucifer's awakening and Izumo’s capture. One can only wonder what Gedoin’s plans for the poor Exwire are; will she end up forced to take the Nine-Tails surgery on, despite the perilous odds?

In the midst of this, the Exwires are set to engage in a fierce battle against the Zombies, and Rin has to prepare to kill a human being. Find when you can watch the upcoming Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8, as well as where to watch it, what to expect and a recap of Episode 7 here.

Release date and streaming details

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 is set to be released on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Fans can catch the episode at 12:30 am JST. The exact release time will vary according to your time zone, so keep that in mind when waiting for the episode.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 will be broadcasted on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other Japanese networks. Crunchyroll will be silulcasting the episode for viewers in India, North America, Europe, and various other regions. Other platforms such as Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, iQIYI, and selected others will also offer access to Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 for anime enthusiasts outside Japan.

What to expect: SPOILERS

In Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8, tensions will likely soar now that Lucifer is awake, and his interest will shift towards Yukio, instead of RIn. Lucifer assesses the threat posed by Rin, Shima asserts the guards' advantage due to their humanity, and orders preparations for a suitable vessel for Satan. Meanwhile, Gedoin gears up to commence the risky Nine-Tails transfer surgery with Izumo, despite the high risk of instant death.

Amidst the chaos, the Exwires engage in a fierce battle against the zombies, with Bon showcasing his newfound dragoon training armed with a bazooka. Rin unleashes his new attack, the Satan Bomb, to clear the path and rescue his comrades from the zombie-infested rooms. However, their respite is short-lived as Gedouin appears, prompting a desperate attempt to save Izumo. Prepare for an emotionally charged episode filled with intense battles in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 adapted chapters 53-55 of the manga. The episode kicks off with Rin boosting the morale of the Exwires, preparing them for their mission. As the opening song concludes, Shima unexpectedly makes his return, adding a new layer of complexity to the situation. Meanwhile, during what appears to be a routine medical examination, Izumo displays her cunning by feigning insanity and attempting to escape captivity. Determined to rely on herself rather than others, she boldly makes a break for it, calling for Uke and Mike to aid her. Simultaneously, Michael Gedoin receives a report of infiltration at the base, prompting him to unleash the 'failures' to confront the intruders.

The scene transitions to a flashback, revealing the Exwires meticulously planning their infiltration of the Illuminati headquarters in Shimane. Boarding a bus, they approach the imposing building with resolve. Rin, Shiemi, Yukio, and their comrades clandestinely breach the base, swiftly neutralizing the guards at the entrance. However, their moment of triumph is short-lived as they are suddenly ambushed by the 'Zombies', former humans transformed into monstrous beings by the Illuminati's experiments. Michael, monitoring the situation, identifies Rin and Yukio as the sons of Satan and panics, deciding to offer them as sacrifices to Lucifer.

As the Exwires navigate the labyrinthine corridors, they become separated, each facing off against a zombie in isolated rooms. Meanwhile, Izumo crosses paths with Shima, leading to a heated confrontation between the two. Despite her valiant efforts, Izumo is ultimately defeated and captured. Elsewhere, Lucifer awakens, signaling a significant escalation in the unfolding events. The episode concludes with Rin grappling with the moral dilemma of taking lives as the intensity of their mission reaches new heights.

Will Izumo be saved, or will the Exwires be perish? Keep up with Pinkvilla to find out.