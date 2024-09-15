Bye Bye Earth Season 2 Renewed For 2025; Everything We Know So Far

The anime adaptation of Tow Ubukata's Bye Bye Earth has been confirmed for a second season in 2025, following the conclusion of its first season this week. Right with the ending of the final episode, the makers were quick to post the update on Season 2. To celebrate the announcement, character designer Yūki Hino shared a special illustration, which was featured on Comic Natalie and the anime's official website.

With the first season receiving widespread attention, anticipation is building for the continuation of Belle Lablac's journey in the unique world where humans possess animal traits. The second season is expected to further explore the story's intriguing mysteries and expand on the character dynamics introduced in season 1.

Bye Bye Earth anime initially premiered on July 12, 2024, on WOWOW and aired on BS NTV starting July 13, 2024. The anime is also available for streaming on Crunchyroll in over 200 countries and territories. The series has a notable voice cast, including Fairouz Ai as the main character Belle Lablac, Kōki Uchiyama as Adonis Kuestion, and Junichi Suwabe as Sian Lablac, among others.

The story is set in a world where all humans take on animalistic traits, with Belle being the only one who does not. She embarks on a journey to uncover whether there are others like her while navigating conflicts between various cities and the outside world.

The anime is directed by Yasuto Nishikata at LIDEN FILMS, with Hiroyuki Yoshino overseeing the series scripts. Kevin Penkin, known for his work on Made in Abyss and The Rising of The Shield Hero, is responsible for the music composition. The series is based on Ubukata's original novel, which was first published in 2000 and later re-released in an expanded four-volume edition from 2007 to 2008. A manga adaptation by Ryū Asahi ran from 2020 to 2022.

