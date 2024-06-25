Captain Tsubasa Episode 39: Release Date And Time, What To Expect, And More

This article contains spoilers for Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 39

Episode 39 will mark the end of Captain Tsubasa Season 2. This season of the anime based on the J Boys’ Challenge arc from the manga is finally coming to an end, with Episode 39 all set to premiere on June 30, 2024.

The anime follows the life of Tsubasa Ozoora, an 11-year-old who dreams of becoming the best football player in the world and winning the World Cup with Japan. Episode 38 of Captain Tsubasa follows up on the players from the Japan side having recently won the International Junior Youth Tournament in Paris. Here’s everything you need to know about the finale.

Captain Tsubasa Episode 39 Release Date and Time

As per Crunchyroll, Captain Tsubasa Episode 39 is all set to release on June 30, 2024 at 5:30 pm JST. The episode is set to air on TV Tokyo in Japan, meanwhile, International viewers can stream Captain Tsubasa Episode 39 on Crunchyroll.

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 39 Plot

With Tsubasa headed to Brazil to become a pro, we are likely to see him get called up for the national team. Kojiro Hyuga now claims the number 1 spot of being Japan’s finest. It will be icing on the cake if Tsubasa manages to score on his debut for Japan.

While the chances of a third season remain unlikely, we can hope for a series that follows his journey with the national team and potentially winning the World Cup.

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 38 Recap

Toro Misaki and his father decide that they are going back to Japan with the former making up his mind on wanting to play for the Japan Junior Youth. Meanwhile, in Germany, Genzo Wakabayashi is given a pro contract for Hamburg, after their first-team goalkeeper is injured.

As Misaki bid goodbye to his friends in Paris, Tsubana headed to the national team’s training camp thanks to Katagiri convincing the Japanese Football Federation to include the 15-year-old. It was only possible after Tsubana proved himself to the national coach.

