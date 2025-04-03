Kesari Chapter 2: Ajay Devgn calls trailer ‘outstanding’, wishes ‘buddy’ Akshay Kumar; Ibrahim Ali Khan, Navya Nanda and more shower love

The release of the highly anticipated movie Kesari Chapter 2 is getting closer. The official trailer of the Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer has been launched. Bollywood celebrities have showered it with praise. Ajay Devgn called it ‘outstanding’ and wished his ‘buddy’ Akshay. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Navya Nanda, and more also sent their love.

Today, April 3, 2025, soon after the release of Kesari Chapter 2’s trailer, Ajay Devgn shared it on his Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Bhagat Singh’s battle was on the streets, this one was in the courtroom—both changed history. Kesari Chapter 2, trailer out now.”

Extending his wishes to his friend Akshay Kumar and the rest of the team, Ajay added, “Wishing my buddy AK all the very best along with the entire team - it’s looking outstanding! In cinemas April 18, worldwide.”

Ajay Devgn’s post:

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan this year, posted the trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 on his Instagram Stories. Tagging the team, he exclaimed, “This trailer (firecracker emojis).”

Ananya Panday’s close friend Navya Naveli Nanda conveyed her feelings about the trailer with a red heart and a folded hands emoji.

Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, said, “Goosebumps!!!!! Can’t wait!!!! 18th April in Cinemas!!!! Wishing the entire cast and crew all the very best.” Expressing her pride in her daughter, Bhavana stated, “So Proud of you @ananyapanday for being a part of such a powerful film!!!”

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Bhavana Pandey’s stories:

Alpha actress Sharvari called the trailer “Impactful. Powerful.” She also congratulated the film’s cast and crew.

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal praised it, saying, “What a spectacular trailer! Can't wait to watch this in the theaters Congratulations guys!”

Bobby Deol wrote, “All the very best for the film #KesariChapter2.”

Sharvari, Sunny Kaushal, and Bobby Deol’s stories:

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi. It stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan in the lead roles. Mark your calendars for the historical courtroom drama’s theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

