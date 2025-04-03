Box Office: L2 Empuraan claims No.1 spot for biggest single-day collection in Mollywood; A moment of glory for Mohanlal starrer

Like a king surveying his empire, Mohanlal stands unchallenged at the box office. With a career spanning nearly five decades and over 340 films to his name, the 64-year-old legend has once again proved why he is Mollywood’s undisputed ruler. His latest outing, L2 Empuraan, has not just broken records but has rewritten history as it claimed the No.1 spot for the Biggest Single-Day collection in Malayalam cinema.

Malayalam cinema's highest Single-Day Collections:

No. Film Rank Collection 1 Empuraan Day 1 Rs 67 crore 2 Empuraan Day 4 Rs 39.1 crore 3 Empuraan Day 3 Rs 35 crore 4 Empuraan Day 2 Rs 34.5 crore 5 Empuraan Day 5 Rs 26.2 crore 6 Marakkar Day 1 Rs 20.4 crore 7 Kurup Day 1 Rs 19.2 crore 8 Odiyan Day 1 Rs 18.1 crore 9 Empuraan Day 6 Rs 17.5 crore 10 Lucifer Day 4 Rs 16.7 crore



Out of the Top 10 biggest single-day collections in Mollywood, nine belong to the Superstar Mohanlal, which is not just dominance but pure cinematic legacy.

Earlier, Mohanlal's Marakkar (₹20.4 Cr), a historical war drama directed by Priyadarshan, and the fantasy thriller Odiyan (₹18.1 Cr) have created massive openings. L2 Empuraan has set an entirely new benchmark. Though Dulquer Salman tried to break into the top slot earlier with Kurup (₹19.2 Cr), the film could make it only to the No.2 spot, but now, Empuraar dethroned it to No.7 in the Top 10 list.

The unstoppable tsunami of Empuraan

It’s not just about the numbers, it’s about the sheer dominance of Empuraan that is being widely discussed now. Though Rest-Of-India hasn't showered a similar love at the Box Office for the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial, Kerala's love and the Middle East's craze for the movie is overwhelming. The film's Day 1 Figure alone eclipsed every other film in Malayalam cinema history. With the weekend ahead, the collections are only expected to skyrocket further.

What is to be seen from now is, if Empuraan would be able to usurp the toppers like Manjummel Boys from the No.1 spot with its full and final theatrical collections from the worldwide box office. That depends on the overlords- we mean the audience!

