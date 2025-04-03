Black Butler Season 5 Episode 1: Emerald Witch Arc Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream and More

The last season, Black Butler: Public School Arc, saw Ciel Phantomhive begin his investigation into Derrick Arden’s disappearance under the Queen’s orders. To do so, he enrolled in Weston College. With Sebastian Michaelis disguised as a teacher, Ciel learned that only the Four Prefects had access to the Headmaster.

Gaining their trust, he uncovered that they had murdered Derrick and his friends for breaking school traditions. They allied with the Aurora Society to cover up the crime and had Undertaker impersonate the Headmaster. Once exposed, the Prefects were expelled, concluding Ciel and Sebastian’s mission.

Black Butler Season 5 Episode 1 will see Ciel and Sebastian receive a letter from the Queen to investigate unexplained deaths in Germany. Arriving with the Phantomhive servants, they will learn that the victims had entered the Werewolf Forest and suffered the “Witch’s Curse.”

Seeking answers, the duo will travel deeper and discover a secluded village inhabited solely by women. There, they will meet Sieglinde Sullivan, the village’s young Liege Lord, and her butler, Wolfram Gelzer. The episode will introduce key characters and set up the Emerald Witch Arc.

Titled ‘His Butler, On Board,’ Black Butler Season 5, Episode 1 will premiere on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, international release times will vary. In Japan, viewers can catch the episode on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and Tochigi TV, followed by MBS and AT-X.

It will also stream on platforms like d Anime Store, DMM TV, and U-NEXT. International fans in various regions, including North and South America, Europe, and more, can watch Black Butler Season 5, Episode 1 on Crunchyroll. Southeast Asian fans can watch it on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

