Box Office: A Minecraft Movie eyes USD 140M plus global opening, offering much-needed relief to Warner Bros. and struggling theaters

After a starved box office in the first quarter of 2025, with no films surpassing the USD 100 million mark, exhibitors are pinning their hopes on Warner Bros. and Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie, which is poised to deliver a much-needed boost to showbiz. The highly anticipated adaptation of Mojang’s best-selling video game is projected to rake in USD 140 million worldwide during its opening weekend, with the aforementioned studios estimating a USD 65 million domestic debut and another USD 65 million from international markets.

With the U.S. and Canadian theatrical landscape struggling, A Minecraft Movie arrives right on time not only for theater owners but also for WB, which has faced setbacks with recent flops like Barry Levinson’s The Alto Knights and Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17. The film, directed by Jared Hess, carries a reported production budget of USD 150 million, three-quarters of which was financed by WB. It will open in 3,400 North American locations tomorrow, bolstered by premium formats such as IMAX, Dolby, and PLFs, all of which are expected to drive higher ticket prices.

Spring break remains ongoing and will aid footfalls in cinemas.

A Minecraft Movie benefits from a vast built-in audience, as the game has sold over 300 million copies and boasts nearly 140 million active monthly players across the globe. The film’s awareness among audiences under 25 is comparable to Sonic the Hedgehog, which logged a USD 58 million domestic opening, with first-choice tracking exceeding that of the 2020 video game adaptation.

Advertisement

The film is set to open across 75 international markets on more than 32,000 screens. Major territories remain France, Italy, Australia, China, the UK, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico. In China, A Minecraft Movie led the pre-sales for Friday.

Notably absent from the initial rollout are Japan and Korea.

Meanwhile, Neon’s teen slasher Hell of a Summer is also releasing this weekend across 1,250 North American theaters. Snow White, A Working Man, and Captain America 4 remain holdover competition.

With anticipation running high, A Minecraft Movie could be a game-changer for Warner Bros. and the relief the box office desperately needs.

The movie stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Emma Myers, and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Coolidge Reveals WHY She Joined A Minecraft Movie And Feelings On Being on an Inclusive Set