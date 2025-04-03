Box Office: Mohanlal's Empuraan storms Overseas markets, racing past USD 15 Million with Blockbuster Numbers

South Indian films, other than Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel's movies, rarely dominate the overseas market without aggressive promotions. However, the latest magnum opus Empuraan has shattered expectations. Mohanlal and Prithviraj’s power-packed sequel has rewritten history, grossing $15 million in just six days. After Lucifer and Bro Daddy, this marks their most successful collaboration yet, making Empuraan the highest-grossing Malayalam film internationally.

Empuraan Overseas Box Office: Day-wise Breakdown:

Days Collection Thursday USD 5.01 Million Friday USD 2.62 Million Saturday USD 2.41 Million Sunday USD 2.61 Million Monday USD 1.53 Million Tuesday USD 0.87 Million Final USD 15.058 Million(Rs 129 Cr nearly)

While Empuraan opened with a staggering $5M on release day, none expected that it was going to set the stage for a massive overseas run. Unlike most films that see a sharp decline in collections post the opening weekend, the Mohanlal starrer has maintained strong momentum, with consistent collections from key markets like the Middle East, USA, Australia, Germany, New Zealand and other areas. The demand for a France release only proves the fact the film's global appeal is surging.



A sensation without heavy Overseas promotions

One of the most remarkable aspects of Empuraan’s success is that the team barely promoted it overseas. Though director Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal focused on extensive promotions across India, they haven't done much for the Overseas market. While the film has effortlessly performed in international markets like the Middle East where the Malayali crowd is present in huge numbers, in other areas the numbers are driven purely by word-of-mouth and the superstar’s fanbase.

Malayalam films have traditionally struggled to achieve massive overseas numbers, with only a handful crossing the $1M mark. However, Empuraan has redefined the perception of Malayalam cinema, proving that a well-made film with a universal appeal can dominate worldwide.

With week one ending on a high, the second weekend will be crucial in determining whether Empuraan can sustain its momentum and challenge records set by Dangal, Jawaan and PK in the overseas market. One wonders what if the makers shift their focus to overseas promotions for L3: Beginning? Given the numbers Empuraan is pulling in, L3 could potentially set new global benchmarks for Mollywood and even find a spot among India’s top 10 highest-grossing films overseas.

