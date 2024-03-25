Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 26: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The Captain Tsubasa anime has got a lot of fans fired up for the upcoming 26th episode of the second season, as it will focus on the penalty shootout between Japan and France. Last episode centered around the extra time where both teams completely exhausted themselves. The penalty shootout will decide who will be the winner of this match.

Captain Tsubasa season 2, episode 26 release date, streaming details, and more

The 26th episode of Captain Tsubasa season 2 will air on 31st March, Sunday, at 5:30 p.m. JST. In Japan, the episode will air on TV Tokyo. The episode will be released a bit later with English subtitles. International fans can stream the episode after its release on Crunchyroll with a subscription.

The 25th episode of the anime focused on the last part of the extra time battle between the two teams. But as the scores remained tied until the end, the fans will get to witness a final showdown in the next episode which will focus on the penalty shootout. It will be interesting to see who takes the shots for the two teams and whether or not the Japanese goalkeeper Wakashimazu is able to keep playing as his hand injury got worse and worse during the duration of the match.

Captain Tsubasa season 2 episode 25 recap

The current Junior Youth-hen arc of the anime series is getting really interesting as the Japanese team’s high-stakes semifinal game with France is still going on. The 25the episode started off with the Japanese team getting ready to push themselves beyond their limits to play in the extra-time.

A lot of Japanese players like Misagi and Hyuga were completely spent and experiencing a lot of pain in their tired legs. Even the French players were exhausted but still managed to maintain an upper hand. The players in the Japanese team pushed themselves to their limits trying to keep the score even so that they could stretch the match into a penalty shootout.

However, the MVP of the match was surely Wakashimazu, the Japanese goalkeeper who defended his team until the end while suffering from a severe hand injury. He was one of the main reasons why Japan was able to stay in the game for this long even with France’s continuous attacks. The next episode will probably be the conclusion of the match as both teams battle it out in the penalty shootout.

