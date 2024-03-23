Metallic Rouge Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

With Metallic Rouge Episode 12’s release just around the corner, fans should see the results of the Graufon and Eden battle, as well as what happened to Naomi and Rouge. Keep reading to discover the details of the episode’s release, the expected plot, where to stream it, and a recap of the previous episode.

Metallic Rouge Episode 12: Release date and where to watch

Metallic Rouge Season 1 Episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, March 27th, at approximately 11:00 a.m. GMT / 3:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. CT. Viewers in Asian territories can catch it on Fuji TV+ Ultra, while international audiences can stream it on Crunchyroll. Given the previous episodes' release pattern, it's likely that Metallic Rouge Episode 12 will also feature an English dub alongside the original Japanese release.

Expected plot in Metallic Rouge Episode 12

In Metallic Rouge Episode 12, tensions between Graufon and Eden will likely reach a boiling point as they prepare for their inevitable clash. The battle between the two will escalate to have fatal consequences, with each Gladiator unleashing their full power in a bid to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, Rouge and Naomi will probably find themselves at a critical juncture, facing off against Jean in his Jaron disguise. They may uncover crucial information about Jean's true intentions and the Puppetmaster's machinations. Ash may find himself caught in the crossfire amid the chaos in Metallic Rouge Episode 12.

Metallic Rouge Episode 11 recap

In Metallic Rouge Episode 11, Target Planet, Eden prepares to land the airship as they approach the Puppetmaster's base. A flashback reveals Eva's birthday celebration, contrasting with the present, where Rouge's imminent arrival is discussed. Upon landing, Naomi warns of their detection, prompting Cyan to vow to resist the Asmiov Code's influence.

Meanwhile, the Puppetmaster recounts Eva's creation of Rouge and the Asmiov Code's role. Jill reveals her past actions to safeguard Neans, inciting a debate over Jean's intentions. Authorities discuss Venus's developments, while Naomi and Rouge face danger as they split from the group.

Elsewhere, Cyan's obedience to the mysterious voice leads her to the carnival, where the Puppetmaster's machinations ensnare her. Ash confronts the Puppetmaster but fails to prevent Cyan's disappearance. Rouge and Naomi edge closer to the Black Reactor's location, only to encounter Jean, setting the stage for a confrontation. As tensions rise, Eden and Graufon prepare for a showdown, promising an intense battle to come.

