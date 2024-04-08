Case Closed: The Million-Dollar Pentagram Movie Set For Midnight Screenings Across Japan

Detective Conan is back in the twenty-seventh movie in the Case Closed series titled Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram. This highly anticipated film is gearing up for its grand debut in Japan this week, so here’s everything you need to know.

Release and midnight screenings of Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram will be released on April 12, 2024, in Japan, though eager Detective Conan fans can get a head start on the excitement by attending midnight screenings on the movie's opening day.

At a recent fan event, it was revealed that the film will be showcased at a "world's fastest screening" across 23 theaters in 10 prefectures all across Japan. This special opportunity allows fans to be among the first to experience the latest chapter in the beloved Detective Conan series.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram’s release comes amidst anticipation from fans worldwide, with TMS Entertainment hinting at plans for a global rollout following its Japanese premiere. While details on international screenings are yet to be confirmed, enthusiasts can stream previous Detective Conan content on platforms like Crunchyroll to stay immersed in the world of mystery and intrigue.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram's cast and crew

Accompanying the thrilling announcement was the release of a brand new trailer, offering a glimpse into Kaito Kid's latest escapade. Directed by Chika Nagaoka, with a screenplay by Takahiro Okura and music composed by Yugo Kanno, the movie promises to keep audiences engaged with its suspenseful storyline and stunning animation. Renowned artist AIKO will contribute to the film's atmosphere with the opening theme, Soushi Souai (Mutal Love).

TMS Entertainment is expected to continue bringing the world of Conan's brilliant adventures. As excitement builds for Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram, fans eagerly await the opportunity to embark on another thrilling adventure alongside their favorite characters. With midnight screenings set to kick off the excitement, anticipation for the film's release is truly at an all-time high.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram synopsis

TMS Entertainment introduces the movie: “A message has arrived from Kid the Phantom Thief that he will steal a Japanese sword belonging to the wealthy Onoe Family in Hakodate, Hokkaido. Conan and Heiji Hattori, who happened to be in Hakodate, are on the case to capture Kid. Onoe Family’s collections are associated with Toshizo Hijikata, a historic figure who perished in Hakodate. Why is Kid, who specializes in jewels, going after a Japanese sword?

Coincidentally, the family lawyer of Onoe is found murdered in the warehouse district, apparently slaughtered by a Japanese sword. The suspect is an investor/arms dealer who is said to be after the Onoe family’s hidden treasure.

The grandfather of the Onoe family’s patriarch was deeply involved with the army industry during wartime, and it was rumored he hid some powerful weapon that could ‘change the course of war’ somewhere in Hakodate. Is Kid after that weapon? Meanwhile, Heiji is trying to find a perfect viewpoint to declare his love to Kazuha…

In the North, among cherry blossoms, the exciting hunt for treasure begins!”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Case Closed series and more from the animeverse.