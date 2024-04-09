Chillin' in Another World Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Plot And More

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 released on April 9, 2024, JST at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. The series is one of the most highly-anticipated of the Spring 2024 season. There is no verifiable spoiler information for the episode, and fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, but there is no guarantee that every episode will match the manga.

Chillin' in Another World is a Japanese light novel series written by Miya Kinojo and illustrated by Katagiri. The series was initially serialized on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō between 2016 and 2019. It was later acquired by Overlap who began to publish it as a light novel in December 2016 under their Overlap Novels imprint. A manga adaptation illustrated by Akine Itomachi began serialization in Overlap's Comic Gardo website in January 2019.

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 release date and where to watch

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 released at 12 am JST on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM Monday April 8, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM Monday April 8, 2024

British Summer Time 4 PM Monday April 8, 2024

Central European Summer Time 5 PM Monday April 8, 2024

Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM Monday April 8, 2024

Philippine Standard Time 11 PM Monday April 8, 2024

Japanese Standard Time 12 AM Tuesday April 9, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 PM Tuesday April 9, 2024

According to the series' official website, international audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

The anime television series adaptation was announced during the first livestream for the 10th Anniversary Memorial Overlap Bunko All-Star Assemble Special event on October 15, 2023. It will be produced by J.C.Staff and directed by Yoshiaki Iwasaki, with scripts written by Megumi Shimizu, character designs handled by Sōta Suwa, and music composed by Kujira Yumemi.

The ending theme song, Utopia Gaku-Gairon, is performed by Dialogue+. Crunchyroll licensed the series. Muse Communication licensed the series in South and Southeast Asia.

Plot of Chillin' in Another World

Chillin' in Another World with My Level 2 Super Cheat Powers is an isekai series set in Klyrode, an unique world. The series follows protagonist Banaza, initially summoned as a hero candidate but later found to have inadequate skills and banished to a nearby forest.

Here, Banaza slays a single slime and levels up. However, the level-up reveals he has infinite stats, which play into the power system of the new world he inhabits. He then disguises himself as Filo using his new skills, doing so out of a desire to avoid the conflict between humans and demons and live a quiet, peaceful life. However, no matter what he does, he can’t seem to help getting dragged into the fight in various conflicts.

The light subversion of the isekai trope in Chillin' in Another World is attracting fans who are curious about how an isekai without a heroic protagonist functions. This subversion offers comic relief and exciting action scenes due to Banaza's inability to avoid his fate.

