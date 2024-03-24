Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime Confirms May '24 Release; All We Know So Far

AnimeJapan 2024 brought an all-new update for the fans of Code Geass. The fandom was treated to exciting news about the upcoming installment, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture. During a special stage event, a new trailer and visual were unveiled, alongside the announcement of release dates for all four parts of the film project, as well as details about its distribution. Here is all you need to know about the new anime.

Code Geass Rozé of the Recapture: Release Date Announced

Part 1 of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is set to hit Japanese theaters on May 10, 2024, with subsequent parts following closely: Part 2 on June 7, and Part 3 on July 5, 2024. and the grand finale arriving on August 2, 2024. The anticipation for these releases is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly awaiting to delve back into the captivating world of Code Geass. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

More About Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime

Not stopping there, the series also has plans for wider accessibility, as it was revealed that Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will be released as 12 episodes on Disney Plus under the 'Star' brand. This move ensures that fans across the globe will have the opportunity to experience the thrilling saga of Code Geass.

Accompanying the release dates were announcements about new cast members joining the project. Alongside the leads Kohei Amasaki and Makoto Furukawa, the cast includes talented individuals such as Reina Ueda, Kana Ichinose, and Hiroki Yasumoto, among others. With such a stellar lineup, fans can expect nothing short of exceptional performances bringing the characters to life.

Plot Details

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is set in a world crafted by Goro Taniguchi and Ichiro Okouchi, promising to deliver the same level of intrigue and excitement that fans have come to love. Directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi at studio Sunrise, with scripts by Noboru Kimura, and character designs by CLAMP adapted for animation by Takahiro Kimura and Hidekazu Shimamura, the project boasts an impressive team behind its creation.

The story follows the journey of two mercenary brothers, Ash and Rozé, in Year 7 of the Kowa era. With Ash's prowess in athleticism and Knightmare piloting and Rozé's intelligence and leadership skills, the duo embarks on a mission to recapture Empress Sakuya from the clutches of the Neo Britannian Empire.

