Saga Of Tenya The Evil Season 2: Is It Renewed? All We Know So Far

Saga of Tanya the Evil is an anime that explores the concept of isekai heroes reincarnating as various forms. The protagonist, Tanya the Evil, is a cutthroat atheist businessman who is reincarnated as a little girl in an alternate version of WWI Imperial Germany. The anime's compelling concept is based on the original Japanese web novel by Carlo Zen.

However, the saga has seemingly come to a halt, with no new content since the anime's 2019 movie sequel. Fortunately, the show is finally receiving its long-awaited second season, which promises to provide nourishment for fans of the series. Season 2 will feature new content and a new perspective on the characters' lives and experiences.

Saga of Tanya the Evil gets an update on season 2

In June 2021, Kadokawa, the publisher of the manga adaptation and producer of the 2019 movie, announced the production of Season 2 of the anime Saga of Tanya the Evil. The anime's first season ended in 2017, and it had been two years by the time the Season 2 teaser dropped. The teaser confirmed that the story of Tanya will continue.

Unfortunately, the trailer contains no footage and consists only of Lieutenant General Hans von Zettour having a one-sided conversation about the current state of the Empire and also doesn't offer any release date, only confirming that, "Season 2 is now aggressively in production."

Fans were hopeful that it would release at some point in 2022, but that was probably wishful thinking considering the scale of the series and the average production cycle for anime.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 is expected to be released in Japan in 2024, with dubbed versions requiring longer waits. Despite the series' popularity and Crunchyroll's licensing, fans can expect Tanya to return in action by the Winter 2025 season, with no concrete release date yet.

What will be the plot of Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2?

In the 2019 movie, Tanya is transferred away from the front line to conduct research on combined arms tactics. Unexpectedly, Hans von Zettour informs her she will be given control of the 8th Kampfgruppe, a unit that combines tanks, artillery, and infantry. This move is orchestrated by Being X, who is determined to make Tanya a true believer, ties in to the mounting conflict in the Season 2 trailer.

As the trailer's voiceover explains, the Empire's warlike ways have earned them enemies on all sides. The world fears them, and so conflict is brewing once more. However, according to Zettour, there's a plan to "rectify the mistake," and that is to dispose of a single officer. This officer, we can assume, is none other than Tanya, but it's impossible to know that for sure until we learn more about Season 2.

The anime's first season is based on the first three volumes of the light novel, with the 2019 movie taking inspiration from Volume 4. Season 2 will follow the story from Volume 5, as winter approaches and the Empire's higher-ups must decide whether to attack or wait until the weather passes. Tanya's Salamander unit faces a mission that could determine the Empire's path and the war's fate.

Who are the voice casts Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2?

The cast from Season 1 of Saga of Tanya The Evil, including Aoi Yuuki in the Japanese-language original and Monica Rial in the English dub, will return for Season 2, bringing back Tanya Degurechaff and her world.

Yuuki is best known for her roles in films like A Silent Voice and Your Name. She has also appeared in series like Pokémon and My Hero Academia. Veteran dub actor Monica Rial, known for My Hero Academia, voices the same character as Yuuki, Tsuyu Asui. Houston native Monica Rial is best known for voicing Bulma in the Dragon Ball franchise.

Visha, the deuteragonist of the story is voiced by Saori Hayami, with over 250 acting credits. She is best known for voicing Himawari Uzumaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In the English version, Jeannie Tirado, known for her roles in anime, video games, and Disney movies, voices Principal Arroyo in 2020's Soul. Hayami has a diverse acting career, including roles in Your Lie in April and Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train.

The character of Mary Sioux, Tanya's nemesis, is voiced by Haruka Tomatsu in the original and Tia Ballard in the dub, while the knowledgeable and rational Zettour is played by Houchuu Ootsuka and Mark Stoddard.

Where to watch Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 1 and the follow-up film

Saga of Tanya the Evil was broadcasted on Japanese TV from January to March 2017. Crunchyroll, an anime streaming service for North American English-speaking viewers, acquired the rights and distributed Season 1 to its subscribers. As of 2023, all 12 episodes are available on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles or dubbed versions in Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, or English. Crunchyroll also hosts the 2019 film, Saga of Tanya the Evil: The Movie, in English and Spanish or Portuguese.

The anime series and the film are just a small part of the Saga of Tanya the Evil universe: Fans can also delve into the 12 light novel volumes, upon which the anime is based.

