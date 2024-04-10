Date A Live V Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Date A Live V episode 1 is set to release today, April 10, 2024, and will air on April 26, 2024, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX and 1:30 am JST on BS11. The anime is adapted from the popular Japanese light novel series, written by Koshi Tachibana and illustrated by Tsunako. The fifth season, set to premiere in Spring 2024, marks the continuation of the popular series, which began in 2013 with its debut season. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the series after its fourth season, released in 2022.

Date A Live V episode 1 release date and where to watch

Date A Live V episode 1 is set to premiere today at 11:30 pm JST, marking the start of the fifth season on AX-T. The timing of the release may vary for international fans based on their location.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 - 7:30 am

Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 - 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 - 10:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 10 - 2:30 pm

Central European Time Wednesday, April 10 - 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 - 8:00 pm

Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 - 10:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, April 11 - 12:00 am

Date A Live V episode 1 is scheduled to air on various TV stations, such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV across Japan. Additionally, the fifth season will be available for streaming on multiple online platforms such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and more.

Global fans can enjoy the first episode of Date A Live V on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. However, it's important to note that the first episode will be available on online platforms other than d Anime Store after April 15, 2024.

Crunchyroll streams the first four seasons, describing the anime as such:

"Ordinary high school boy Shido discovers a mysterious girl at ground zero of a recent spacequake. Shido learns, through his sister Kotori, that the girl is one of the Spirits: mystical creatures responsible for the spacequakes. Shido is recruited to help “seal” the sprits and end their threat to mankind. There’s just one catch: the only way to seal a spirit—is to make her fall in love with you."

Date A Live is a Japanese light novel series written by Kōshi Tachibana and illustrated by Tsunako. Fujimi Shobo published 22 volumes from March 2011 to March 2020 under their Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint. Yen Press holds the license to publish the light novel in English.

The series begins with a strange phenomenon called a spatial quake devastating the center of Eurasia, resulting in at least 150 million casualties. For the next 30 years, smaller spatial quakes plague the world on an irregular basis. In the present, Shido Itsuka, a seemingly ordinary high school student, comes across a mysterious girl at the ground zero of a spatial quake.

He learns from his adoptive sister Kotori the girl is one of the Spirits from different dimensions who are the real cause of the spatial quakes to occur when they manifest themselves in the real world. He also learns Kotori is the commander of the airship Fraxinus, crewed by the organization Ratatoskr and its parent company Asgard Electronics.

Shido is recruited by Ratatoskr to make use of his mysterious ability to seal the Spirits' powers thus stopping them from being a threat to mankind. However, there is a catch: to seal a Spirit's power, he must make each Spirit fall in love with him and make her kiss him. Moreover, Shido and his companions face the opposition of the AST (Anti-Spirit Team), a special unit designed to suppress the threat posed by Spirits by eliminating them, which is backed by DEM (Deus Ex Machina) Industries, a conglomerate led by Sir Isaac Ray Pelham Westcott who intends to exploit the powers of the Spirits for his own agenda.

As Shido successfully keeps sealing more and more Spirits, he gains allies to help him with his dates with other Spirits but also increases the competition among them for his attention and affection, much to his chagrin.

