Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1: Big Screen Premiere Confirmed for Japan; Expected Plot And More

In a triumphant debut, the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 in -To The Hashira Training- has claimed the top spot at the Japanese box office during its opening weekend. In this cinematic extravaganza, viewers can expect the Swordsmith Village Arc's finale and an exclusive sneak peek into the highly awaited Hashira Training Arc.

Here’s everything we have on the movie, its box office results and the expected plot of the season.

Global preview tour and international release

As fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding narrative, the World Tour preview screenings have added a global dimension. The World Tour commenced in Tokyo on February 2-3 and is set to unfold in key cities such as New York, Seoul, Berlin, Mexico City, Singapore, Jakarta, São Paulo, Paris, Taipei, London, and Hong Kong, offering fans across the globe a preview of the Demon Slayer magic.

Following this international anticipation, the theatrical screening will begin premieres in North American theaters on February 10, ensuring a widespread and eagerly awaited release. The film will grace screens in various formats, including IMAX and premium large formats, providing audiences with an immersive and unparalleled experience.

Box office triumphs and competition in Japan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- has not only dominated the box office but has set records, becoming the first-ever theatrical screening to secure the top spot in its opening weekend. With 443,700 tickets sold for a staggering 647 million yen (approximately US$4.35 million, or ₹36.18 crores) in the first three days, the film has left an indelible mark on the cinema landscape.

Meanwhile, competitors such as Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM and the live-action adaptation of Golden Kamuy have experienced shifts in rankings, visibly displaying an obvious shift in the dynamics of Japanese cinema. As the Hashira Training Arc promises a spring premiere, the stage is set for Demon Slayer to continue its reign over the anime cinematic universe, captivating audiences globally.

Expected Plot

As Nezuko's immunity to sunlight is exposed, demon assaults cease. However, the Demon Slayer Corps can tell that there lies a looming threat from Muzan Kibutsuji, who plans to kidnap Nezuko for his mysterious plan. This has prompted rigorous training for all members of the Demon Slayer Corps, including the Hashira. In this period of tranquility and peace that sits before impending chaos, Kamado Tanjiro seizes the opportunity to develop his skills and deepen his understanding of the organization's most formidable Demon Slayers.

We will see familiar faces in Season 4 of Kimetsu no Yaiba, like Uzui Tengen the fallen Sound Hashira, Tokito Muichiro the Mist Hashira, and Kocho Shinobu the Insect Hashira, as well as get to know the rest of the Hashira better. Expect Tanjiro and Nezuko’s powers and skills to be explored in depth and for a return of Agatsuma Zenitsu and Hashibira Inosuke to the main screen with new experiences under their belts.

