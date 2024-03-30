Demon Slayer: What Is The Meaning Behind Different Colors Of Nichirin Swords? EXPLAINED

One of the most exciting parts of watching Demon Slayer is seeing the different types of katanas that every character has. One of the distinct qualities that sets these Nichirin Blades apart from each other is their color. But why is every blade used by the Demon Slayers different in color?

The color of the blade depends on the Slayer's main element

It comes as no surprise that these Nichirin Swords' colors actually depend on the ones wielding them. The manga and the anime explain that the blades of these specially-made katanas change color when they come into contact with the one who is going to be using them. The color changes based on the Slayer's elemental breathing technique. Fans would remember that Tanjiro's blade turned black when he first wielded the sword because that is the color associated with the Sun Breathing technique.

Made with Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore, Nichirin blades are different from normal katanas. These are specially designed to work against demons, which normal blades cannot do. The color of these blades usually changes according to the user's breathing technique. Water-breathing users' blades turn blue, Fire-breathing users' blades turn red, Thunder-breathing users' blades turn yellow, Wind-breathing users' blades turn green, and Stone-breathing users' blades turn Gray.

These are the five most common types of breathing techniques and the most common blade colors. However, depending on the subset of breathing types and the uniqueness of the user, the blades can also have different colors and forms.

Every demon slayer’s blade is unique

One of the main things you may notice in Demon Slayer is how every slayer and every hashira wields blades that are the most suited for them. Inosuke wields cleaved double blades that suit his violent style the most, while the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji does not even carry katanas but a whip-like blade. The Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro uses blades that are serpentine in shape, while Shinazugawa Genya uses a shotgun with bullets made out of the same material as the blades. The Insect Hashira Kocho Shinobu uses a light, rapier-like blade with a sharp end point suited for her small body and helps her deliver the poison to the demons’ bodies.

Shinobu’s blade is also purple, a variation of blue, as her insect breathing style is a derivation of the water breathing style. Sometimes, instead of solid colors, the slayers’ blades have patterns.

For example, the Wind Hashira Sanemi has a blade with green patterns in tune with his breathing style, while Zenitsu, who has thunder-style breathing, has a katana with thunder-like yellow patterns on the blade. Mitsuri’s ribbon-like blade has a black and pink design, while Obanai’s serpentine blade is silver on the sides with a black stripe in the middle. But there are also fighters like Genya who do not use blades. Like the Stone Hashira Gyomei, who uses a Flail and Axe, and the Sound Hashira Tengen, who wields double Nichirin Cleavers. The main thing that can be derived from all the different colors and shapes of weapons used in the Demon Slayer world is that even though breathing styles do have power over how the user’s blades are going to look, at the end of the day, it depends on the individual slayer and what suits their fighting style the best.

