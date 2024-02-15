Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 SPOILERS: Official Storyboard Pages Revealed!

The Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 sneak peek has been crafted by illustrator Toyatarou and provides an enticing peek into the upcoming chapter's storyboard ahead of its scheduled release in the super-sized April edition of V Jump on February 21, 2024, in Japan. Available for a limited time, these storyboards offer a sneak peek into the much-anticipated Super Hero arc's epilogue, promising an electrifying continuation of the Dragon Ball saga.

A friendly challenge: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 SPOILERS

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 commences with Goku acknowledging Gohan's impressive display of ki. Gohan is taken aback, after which Goku proposes to relocate to Lord Beerus' planet for a spar, citing their current surroundings as unsuitable. Goku expresses his desire to witness Gohan's technique firsthand, eager to gauge his son's newfound strength. Gohan, noting his lack of combat attire, receives assurance from Goku that he'll allow him time to prepare properly.

Subsequently, Goku queries Goten and Trunks about their plans, learning they intended to visit Gohan's house. Encouraging them to accompany the group, Goku overrides Carmine's suggestion to flee, instructing Goten and Trunks to join them in their vehicle. Upon Gohan's return, Goku swiftly transports the group to Lord Beerus' planet.

Upon arrival, the unexpected presence of Vegeta, Beerus, Whis, Broly, Cheelai, and Lemo catches Trunks off guard. Goku talks about Gohan's recent encounter with the Red Ribbon Army, proposing a sparring session reminiscent of their past. Despite Beerus' initial displeasure, Whis intervenes, advocating for their participation.

Obviously curious, Goku questions Gohan regarding his transformation, asking whether it was Super Saiyan 2 or 3. Gohan clarifies it as Beast Mode, a moniker bestowed by Piccolo, which he thought was cool. Gohan also says Piccolo has gotten stronger as well. Impressed, Goku praises Piccolo's tutelage, expressing a desire to face him in combat as well. The last page of the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 storyboard teaser shows Vegeta querying about Trunks’ involvement in the battle with the Red Ribbon Army.

Spoiler insights and where to read

As fans eagerly await the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102, reactions to the storyboards have been nothing short of enthusiastic, especially with the revelation of Goku witnessing and fighting against a previously unseen Gohan in his Beast Mode adding an intriguing layer to the impending battle. In all likelihood, the chapter will entail a fierce battle between the father/son duo, while in the background Carmine and the henchman tremble in fear. They will come to the realization that the revival of the Red Ribbon Army is impossible, especially not with this monstrous family protecting the peace, tying a neat bow on the loose ends from the Super Hero Arc.

The storyboards from Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 are available for a limited time only, until February 21, 10 a.m. (JST), on the official Dragon Ball website. Anticipation continues to mount for the completed chapter's release in the super-sized April V Jump edition, though fans can read the chapter on Viz Media’s website and on MangaPlus after the release date as well.

The sneak peek has offered a tantalizing glimpse into the evolving Dragon Ball Super universe and as the countdown to the chapter's release ensues, fans brace themselves for an epic confrontation that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the series' narrative landscape. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102.