Failure Frame Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, Plot & More

Good news for all Isekai lovers, another Isekai anime is set to hit the screens soon. Failure Frame, which is based on Kaoru Shinozaki’s light novel series Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells, is all set to release its first episode.

The anime, which offers a dark twist on the familiar Isekai plot will blur the lines between hero and villain. If you want a great revenge story based on a fantasy world, you should definitely watch the upcoming Failure Frame anime.

Failure Frame episode 1 release date, streaming details, and more

The first episode of the Failure Frame anime is coming out on July 5, 2024, Friday in Japan. Due to time differences and streaming platform timings, the anime episode will be available in other countries at different dates and times. In Japan, BS11 and TBS will air the first episode on July 5, and it will be available on Docomo’s website on the same day.

However, for online viewers, the episode will be available on U-NEXT and Anime Hodai from July 9, 2024, Tuesday. From July 11, 2024, Thursday, people will also be able to stream the episode on other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HULU, Mil Plus, and ABEMA. Muse Communication has licensed the series for the South and Southeast Asian regions.

Failure Frame anime staff, cast, and plot

The Failure Frame anime is being produced by Seven Arcs and Synergy SP and being directed by Michio Fukuda. Yasuhiro Nakanishi is writing the scripts for the anime with Kana Hashidate handling the character designs, and Tatsuhiko Saiki composing the music.

The anime also boasts an impressive cast with Ryōta Suzuki as the protagonist Tōka Mimori, Saki Miyashita as Celes Ashrain, Ayami Tsukui as Pigimaru, Ami Koshimizu as Vicious, Karin Nanami as Ayaka Sogō, Masaaki Mizunaka as Takuto Kirihara, KENN as Shōgo Oyamada, and Maria Naganawa as Kobato Kashima. The cast members also include Emi Hirayama as Asagi Senjō, Daiki Yamashita as Tomohiro Yasu, Saori Hayami as Hijiri Takao, Kaori Maeda as Itsuki Takao, Hitomi Ueda as Eve Speed, Misaki Watada as Lizbeth, Asuka Shiori as Nyantan Kikeepat, and lastly, Junichi Suwabe as Civit Garland.

The story of Failure Frame revolves around a boy named Tōka Mimori who is summoned to a fantasy world by a Goddess alongside all his classmates. Unlike his classmates, all of whom have some really impressive skills, Mimori has very weak E-Rank skills. The heartless Goddess banishes the apparently useless Mimori into a deadly dungeon from where nobody has returned. However, Mimori unlocks his true hidden power inside the dungeon, which far exceeds anything the goddess had expected. Armed with his newfound power, Mimori vows to exact revenge on those who have wronged him and the line between hero and villain slowly starts to blur.

The light novel series by Kaoru Shinozaki was first serialized in 2017 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō novel publishing website. It was later acquired by Overlap who started to publish the novel series in print with illustrations from KWKM in 2018. In July of 2020, the license to publish the novel series in English was acquired by Seven Seas Publication. Failure Frame also has a manga adaptation with compositions by Keyaki Uchi-Uchi and illustrations by Shō Uyoshi.

