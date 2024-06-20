Ninja Kamui Season 2 Confirms Production; All We Know So Far

Even though it is an original anime series, Ninja Kamui took the world by storm when it first started to come out in February of 2024. With its first season already wrapped up, fans have been eagerly waiting for a season 2 announcement as there is more of the story to be told.

Thankfully, a recent press release from the production companies of the anime announced that a second season is already in the works. The CEO of Sola Entertainment confirmed that season 2 of Ninja Kamui has been greenlit.

Ninja Kamui season 2 has been confirmed

Sola Entertainment and Rainmaker Productions shared a press release together on June 18th, 2024 to several media outlets. The press release announced the release of NINJA KAMUI: SHINOBI ORIGINS, a prequel game based on the popular anime series highlighting Joe Logan.

In the press release, Sola Entertainment’s CEO Joseph Chou also announced that they are already working on the second season of Ninja Kamui. Nothing else about season 2 was announced in the press release, which means we have no idea about when it might come out. However, we will get more details about it soon. The game comes out right after the first season of Ninja Kamui, which means Sola Entertainment plans on further expanding the franchise.

What is Ninja Kamui about?

The story of Ninja Kamui revolves around a retired ninja assassin named Joe Logan/Higan who now lives with his wife and child in the countryside after assuming a new identity. However, his peace is completely shattered when his past organization kills his family and leaves him for dead. Joe then goes on a bloody rampage to exact revenge on those who slaughtered his loved ones. His journey of revenge is supported by two detectives named Emma Samanda and Mike Morris.

The action-based series, produced by Sola Entertainment and E&H Production, became really popular when it first started to air. It also became the most-viewed anime in the history of Adult Swim and MAX, which were the platforms the series was available on. Fans are understandably excited about season 2 of the series. The upcoming game based on the anime, which will focus on Joe’s previous life as a ninja will be available on Nintendo Switch.

