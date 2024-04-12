Fairy Tail Anime: Artist Hints Return With New Art; All We Know So Far

It has been quite some time since Fairy Tail hit up fans with any new episodes, but that is going to change before long. After all, the team at J.C. Staff has come together to bring Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest to life. Series creator Hiro Mashima is eager to see what Fairy Tail will do with its comeback. And now, the artist himself is hyping the comeback with a new piece of art.

Fairy Tail creator hints on comeback

Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima took to Twitter to share the illustration with fans. It turns out the manga artist has been doing an anime binge of their own. To prepare for the return of Fairy Tail, Mashima has been rewatching the original anime, and it inspired him to ink some new art.

"Watching the [Fairy Tail] anime made me want to draw," he shared. As you can see above, the sketch he posted brings the three lead of Fairy Tail to life. Natsu, Happy, and Lucy are all seen center stage. And of course, the trio will head up this upcoming anime.

Synopsis of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest states as;

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest"-- a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy...and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest was first announced to be in the works a bit after the anime's final season came to an end a few years ago, and after years of waiting the anime will finally be premiering in Japan later this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2024 anime schedule.

Taking to social media to celebrate its latest update, Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima shared the following statement about the new sequel anime's premiere, "Sorry for the delay! You can see Natsu and the others moving again! Look forward to new characters!"

More about the anime, Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is a Japanese manga series written and storyboarded by Hiro Mashima, and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. It is a sequel to Mashima's Fairy Tail series, focusing on Natsu Dragneel and his team from the titular wizard guild as they aim to complete an unfinished, century-old mission.

The story starts one year following the demise of Zeref and Acnologia, Natsu Dragneel and his team from the Fairy Tail wizard guild embark on the 100 Years Quest, a mission that has been unaccomplished for over a century, on the northern continent of Guiltina. There the team learns that their mission is to seal the Five Dragon Gods, a group of dragons whose power rivals Acnologia's and threatens to cause worldwide destruction. Meanwhile, Fairy Tail recruits a new member named Touka, who is possessed by a witch that aims to seize the dragons' powers for her own purposes.

The manga was launched with two chapters in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga app on July 25, 2018, under the title Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, while the first chapter was simultaneously published in the 34th issue of Weekly Shōnen Magazine. On August 28, 2018, Ueda tweeted that chapters would be released every two weeks beginning on September 5, 2018. The manga was published for an English language release by Kodansha USA in August 2019.

An anime television series adaptation was announced during the Hiro Mashima Fan Meeting livestream on September 11, 2021. The series will be produced by J.C.Staff and directed by Toshinori Watanabe, with Shinji Ishihira serving as chief director, Atsuhiro Tomioka supervising series scripts, Yurika Sako designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi composing the music. It is set to premiere in July 2024 on TV Tokyo and other networks.

