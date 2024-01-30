Frieren Beyond Journey's End Episode 21: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

The highly anticipated Frieren: Beyond the Journey’s End Episode 21 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, titled The World of Magic, is just around the corner, and fans cannot wait to see the rest of Frieren’s journey and its end. Here’s what we have about the upcoming episode.

Release date and where to stream

Frieren: Beyond the Journey Episode 21 is set to premiere on February 2, 2024, at 11:50 pm JST on Nippon Television (NTV) in Japan. For international fans, the episode will be available with English subtitles at 8:00 a.m. PT, though release times will naturally vary across the globe due to the difference in time zones.

As for streaming platforms, Crunchyroll is the go-to destination for viewers outside Japan, offering an opportunity to catch the latest episode after its NTV broadcast. Additionally, fans can explore Netflix, Bilibili, iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, Muse Asia, and other selected platforms in specific regions.

What to expect next?

With Frieren: Beyond the Journey Episode 21, fans can brace themselves results of the battle between Frieren and Denken. The stakes are high, and the showdown promises to be a riveting spectacle. Expect the episode to showcase Lawine and Kanne's retaliation against Richter's magic.

The latest episode covered chapter 41 to chapter 43, with some scene sequence adjustments, leaving viewers eager to witness the conclusion of the first test and the implications it holds for the characters. We should also see if Richter reaches Frieren.

Previous episode recap

In Frieren: Beyond the Journey Episode 20, Fern's party engaged in a fierce battle against Wirbel's group of mages, showcasing intricate magical duels and strategic moves. Ehre showcased her magical prowess, only to be surprised by Fern's strength. Wirbel, the former Captain of the Northern Magic Corps, faced challenges as Fern strategically outwitted him. Meanwhile, Land engaged in a spellbinding duel with Scharf, leading to unexpected twists. The episode also unveiled the astute strategies of Denken's party.

The climax of Frieren: Beyond the Journey Episode 20 unveiled the ambush orchestrated by Denken's party, leading to a confrontation between Denken and Frieren. The reveal of Frieren's identity as a member of the heroes' party heightened the stakes, setting the stage for a fascinating clash of magical abilities.

As the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End series continues to unfold, Episode 21 of the anime is sure to deliver a potent mix of action, suspense, and unexpected truths.

